Site visits on Day 3 of 36th Taiwan, Australia business conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Day three of the 36th Joint Conference of the ROC-Australia Council (ROCABC) and the Australia-Taiwan Business Council (ATBC) on Wednesday (Aug. 16) was a day of site visits to the Taipei Computer Association, Taiwan Tech Arena and Taiwan Power Research Institute.

Taipei Computer Association

The delegates were at the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) by Dr. Leo Lee (李鎮宇), CEO of the International Cooperation Center and his enthusiastic team.

TCA was established in 1974, and is the leading industrial organization in Taiwan. Its 4,000 members engage in the information communication technology (ICT) industry such as software, hardware, semiconductors and components, manufacture, sales, network communication service, generating over 80% of the total production value of Taiwan’s ICT industry. TCA has offices in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, as well as overseas offices in China, Japan, India, and Myanmar.

TCA facilitates the growth of the ICT industry by seeking new opportunities, and acting as a bridge to the government, academia, and the general public, as well as being a window for international professional bodies. Services provided by TCA include activities such as trade events, skills training, information, business networking and more.

Trade events such as the Taipei Game Show, Smart City Summit & Expo, COMPUTEX TAIPEI, InnoVEX, IT Month and Edtech Taiwan are some of the major themed platforms that provide business opportunities for business internationally.

Looking into the future, TCA is further professionalizing and internationalizing. Its vision is to become “the driving force of Taiwan’s ICT industry” and a “world-class industrial association."

Taipei Tech Arena

Next, it was on to Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and a warm welcome from representative, Yo Hwang, who guided us through TTA's development.

TTA is Taiwan’s flagship startup ecosystem building program and was launched by the National Science and Technology Council in 2018. Its vision is to build a vibrant international startup ecosystem in Taiwan. It fosters entrepreneurship and innovation by serving as the platform connecting technology, talent, the market, and capital.

Hwang explained that Taiwan’s startup ecosystem has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. Taiwan, through TTA, nurtures a vibrant community of startups that are revolutionizing industries and challenging the status quo. From artificial intelligence (AI) and biotech to FinTech and e-commerce, Taiwan’s startups leverage technology to create innovative products and services catering to local and global markets.

TTA is the heart of Taiwan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and has at its disposal some 4,000 m2 of space for global accelerators and startups. It has assisted more than 650 startups, mainly from AI, semiconductor, software, and biotech.

TTA oversees nine accelerator programs, including 500 Global, BE HEALTH VENTURES, flyingVest Ventures, Foodland Ventures, IAPS, MuckerLab, Orbit Startups, SparkLabs Taipei and Startup 101.

TTA has, to date, attracted some NT$19.1 billion (US$600 million) in fundraising for startups, industrial and venture capital.

Taiwan Power Research Institute

The final visit was to Taiwan Power Research Institute (TPRI), where Chang Shu-wei ( 張書維) of the Chemistry and Environment Research Lab discussed battery energy storage and microgrid functions as the way forward for Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) and the power needs of Taiwan’s residents and its economy. Also discussed were issues such as battery reuse and recycling and a lithium-based energy storage system.

The development and reuse of battery energy is closely aligned to Taiwan’s 2050 Net-Zero Pathway. The intention is that by 2040, all cars and scooters must be electric vehicles. Solutions for the safe disposal of end-of-life batteries is also a common global concern.

TPRI’s vision, as explained by the TPRI team, is to become an internationally competitive research and development testing organization.

TPRI is working on developing core technologies, promoting international exchanges and cooperation, and bringing in new technology to improve operating performance and reduce operating costs. This is so that Taipower will one day become a prominent, trustworthy world-class power utility group.

With Taiwan’s energy needs ever increasing and the government's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions, the important work of TPRI was evident to all visiting delegates. Three very different entities but each had an important story to tell and how there are opportunities for Australia and Taiwan to collaborate on many issues.