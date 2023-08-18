Ukraine updates: Kyiv thanks Germany for air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany for the delivery of air defense equipment.

The delivery of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system comes as Martin Jäger officially took up his position as Germany's new ambassador to Ukraine.

"We support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence," Jäger wrote on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Jäger handed over his credentials to Zelenskyy on Thursday, but had already begun his work in July.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy thanked Berlin for the recent delivery of launchers for the IRIS-T air defense system.

"This is a powerful and much-needed air defense system. Thank you, Germany, for your help in protecting us from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, August 18:

Drone hits several buildings in Moscow

A drone smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defenses shot it down, Russian officials said.

Moscow said the drone had come from Ukraine and that it had disrupted air traffic at several major airports serving the Russian capital.

Images showed emergency workers inspecting the damaged roof of one of the buildings that the drone hit.

Officials said there had been no casualties when the downed drone hit a non-residential building at Moscow's Expo Center complex in the early hours of Friday.

The center is a large spread of exhibition pavilions and halls, fewer than 5 kilometers (just over 3 miles) away from the Kremlin.

Kyiv has not immediately commented.

Air traffic was briefly suspended at four major airports around Moscow — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — all of which later reported that they had reopened.

Drone air strikes that Moscow blames on Ukraine have been increasingly common inside Russia since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

First humanitarian route ship passes Bosphorus

The first vessel to use Ukraine's latest Black Sea corridor has crossed through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait.

The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week.

It had been in the port since February 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv last week announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea, primarily to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since the start of the wider war. This followed Moscow's termination of a grain export deal last month.

The Joseph Schulte is carrying more than 2,100 containers with about 30,000 metric tons of cargo, according to Ukraine.

Russian ships repel Ukraine attack near Crimea

Russia said on Friday morning that it had fended off an attack from Ukraine in the Black Sea near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Two Russian warships repelled an attack from an unmanned boat that the Russian Defense Ministry said was Ukrainian.

The warships, the Pytlivy and the Vasili Bykov, fired at the boat, destroying it, according to the ministry.

Russia quickly took control of the Black Sea after launching its full-scale invasion in February of last year, but its navy has come under attack numerous times.

js/ab (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)