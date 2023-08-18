E-Drive for Automotive Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2031

Cruising Forward: Exploring the Global E-Drive for Automotive Market

What’s the extent of the E-Drive for Automotive Market in terms of size?

The Global E-Drive for Automotive Market has set its course towards remarkable growth, with a value of approximately USD 9.6 billion in 2021. This journey is projected to continue with a robust growth rate of over 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

What is the E-Drive for Automotive Market?

E-Drive, a term encompassing the essential parts and systems within electric vehicle (EV) drive systems, converts electricity into power. These systems are adaptable to various energy sources, including fuel cells and batteries. Comprising components like power modulators, motors, controlling units, and sensor units, E-Drive plays a pivotal role in driving the electric vehicle industry forward. The surging adoption of Electric Vehicles and the tightening leash on vehicle emissions are primary factors propelling the market’s growth.

Electrifying Revolution: Global EV Adoption

The increasing global adoption of electric vehicles is a cornerstone of the Global E-Drive for Automotive Market’s growth. In 2020, global sales of electric cars reached an estimate of 3 million units. This impressive figure surged to 6.66 million units in 2021, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Additionally, the global Electric Vehicles market revenue reached USD 384 billion in 2022, and the revenue is projected to maintain a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.75%, reaching a market volume of USD 869.3 billion by 2027. Investments in EV charging infrastructure and encouraging governmental initiatives further catalyze growth prospects in the market. However, challenges like the high cost of E-Drive systems cast a shadow on market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Navigating Regional Frontiers

North America emerges as the frontrunner in the market, boasting leading market players and a burgeoning adoption of electric vehicles within the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to escalating electric vehicle adoption, driven by investment initiatives by governmental bodies promoting clean mobility solutions.

Leading the Charge: Market Players

The market landscape is shaped by influential players, including:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Magna International Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Hitachi, Ltd

GKN PLC

E-TRACTION B.V

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Nidec Corporation announced the series production of its second-gen electric axle drive system Gen.2, a remarkable stride towards enhanced electric mobility. In March 2022, Nexteer Automotive unveiled a new product line, the 48-volt Integrated Belt-Driven Starter Generator (iBSG), which hybridizes conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, underscoring the industry’s adaptability and evolution.

Market Report Scope

The comprehensive market report encompasses historical data from 2019 to 2021, with the focus on the year 2021. Projections extend from 2022 to 2029, covering revenue forecasts, competitive landscapes, growth factors, trends, and company rankings. The report’s segments encompass electrical vehicle type, vehicle drive type, application, and regions.

Market Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plugin Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Vehicle Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Scope:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

