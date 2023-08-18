Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends How to Capitalize on Impressive Sales Growth

What’s the extent of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market in terms of size?

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is valued at approximately USD 12.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

What is the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market?

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery refers to the shipment of e-commerce deliveries through the application of autonomous vehicles including aerial delivery drones, self-driving vehicles, and automated delivery robots among others. Moreover, companies are opting for autonomous vehicles to process fast delivery of packages. The increasing expansion of last mile delivery market and growing penetration of e-commerce platforms as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing expansion of last mile delivery services across the globe is contributing towards the growth of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global market for last mile deliveries was estimated at USD 108.1 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 200 billion by 2027, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of over 9.09 percent. Moreover, the rising growth of the e-commerce industry is another factor driving the market space. For instance – as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimates – as of 2022, the Indian E-commerce market is valued at USD 74.8 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 111 billion by 2024 and USD 200 billion by 2026. Also, growing emergence of AI and ML technologies and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of penetration of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery in emerging markets stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players offering autonomous last mile delivery and availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of e-commerce platforms and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Matternet

Flirtey

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex

Amazon.com

JD.com Inc.

Marble Robot

Starship Technologies

Savioke Inc.

DHL International GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By Range

Short Range

Long Range

By Vehicle Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving Trucks and Vans

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

