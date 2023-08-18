China targets Kinmen, Penghu with ex-Taiwan military spies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Charges have been laid against a retired Taiwan military officer and a businessman who are suspected of receiving large sums of money from China to collect secret documents on Taiwan’s military.

Prosecutors issued a press release on Friday (Aug. 18) that said retired Sergeant Chen Min-cheng (陳敏政) and businessman Hu Chi-yao (胡繼堯) have been charged under Taiwan’s National Security and Anti-Corruption Acts, per CNA. Prosecutors allege that Hu used his business relationship with Taiwan’s military to arrange a meeting with Chen and a major general of the Kinmen Defense Command.

Prosecutors said Hu took a photo of the meeting held at the general’s office, and sent it to the Chinese police branch responsible for the country’s internal security. Hu allegedly used this photo to show that he was able to access high level military personnel in Taiwan.

The investigation also found that Hu and Chen allegedly visited a Major Lin (林) of the Penghu Defense Command in 2019, and attempted to bribe him for military secrets. Prosecutors also allege that Chen tried and failed to convince a Taiwanese-Vietnamese businessman, also surnamed Lin (林), to persuade Taiwanese soldiers with financial difficulties to spy or collect secrets for the Chinese army.

Chen and Hu join a growing list of people connected with the Taiwanese military who are suspected of having spied for the Chinese government.

On Aug. 9 an Army major surnamed Ho (何) was detained for allegedly spying for China. This included providing classified information to a former Army major surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who was released on bail on July 31.

Seven people were named as defendants in that case, of which three were detained and four were granted bail. The defendants include serving military officers from multiple military bases, retired officers, and civilians.

Earlier this year, Nikkei alleged that up to 90% of retired military officials in Taiwan provide intelligence to China, a claim that was strongly denied by Taiwan’s Veteran Affairs Council.



(Taiwan News image)