Current Connections: Unveiling Opportunities in the Evolution of Transmission Lines in the US

The transmission line market in the US was valued at USD 2,407.7 Мn in 2020 and is projected to register а САGR of 5.8% by 2030.

Key Takeaways:

Critical Infrastructure: Transmission lines are essential components of the electrical grid, transmitting power from generation sources to distribution networks. Capacity and Reliability: Upgrading and expanding transmission lines enhance power capacity and grid reliability, supporting growing energy demands. Renewable Integration: Transmission lines play a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources like wind and solar into the grid. Technological Advancements: Modern transmission lines incorporate advanced technologies to improve efficiency, monitoring, and maintenance.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

AECOM



Quanta Services Inc. (M.J. Electric LLC)



Prysmian Group



Kiewit Corporation



LS Corp.



Michels Corporation



MYR Group Inc.



Burns & McDonnell



Wilson Construction Company



Electrical Manufacturing Company Limited (EMC)

The US Transmission Line Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Product Type

AC Transmission Lines

DC Transmission Lines

Based on Medium

Overhead Transmission Lines

Underground Transmission Lines

The US Transmission Line Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Energy Transition: The shift towards cleaner energy sources and decarbonization drives the need for robust transmission infrastructure to accommodate renewables. Electric Vehicle Adoption: The rising adoption of electric vehicles requires a robust transmission network to support charging infrastructure. Grid Modernization: Upgrading aging infrastructure and implementing smart grid technologies boost the demand for transmission line enhancements.

Opportunities:

Renewable Energy Expansion: Opportunities arise from the need to connect remote renewable energy sites to population centers through new transmission lines. Energy Storage Integration: Transmission lines can facilitate the integration of energy storage solutions, ensuring grid stability and peak demand management. Interstate Grid Connections: Opportunities exist for building interregional transmission lines to enable efficient power sharing and energy market integration.

Restraints:

Regulatory Challenges: Regulatory hurdles and permitting delays can hinder the development of new transmission lines. Land Use and NIMBY: Opposition due to land use concerns and “Not In My Backyard” (NIMBY) sentiments can impede transmission line projects.

Trends:

High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC): HVDC transmission lines are gaining popularity due to their efficiency in long-distance power transmission and integration of renewables. Underground Transmission: Growing urbanization and aesthetic considerations are driving the trend towards underground transmission lines. Resilience and Weather Resistance: Climate change concerns are pushing for more resilient transmission lines capable of withstanding extreme weather events. Digitalization: The integration of digital technologies like sensors and real-time data analytics improves transmission line monitoring and maintenance. Community Engagement: Increasing community engagement and involving stakeholders in the planning process can mitigate opposition and improve project success.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

