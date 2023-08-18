Air Purifier Market and Future Prospects Breathing Clean Insights 2031

Introduction

The global air purifier market has soared in value, reaching USD 10,502.2 million in 2021, and it’s projected to scale even greater heights, hitting USD 24,249.1 million by 2027. A robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period underlines the market’s strong potential. Additionally, the market volume, totaling 28,957.3 million units in 2021, is on track for a 9.4% CAGR over the anticipated period.

Catalysts for Growth

The surge in airborne diseases and urban pollution levels is anticipated to be a driving force behind the market’s expansion. The increasing emphasis on health, coupled with improved living standards and disposable incomes, is set to propel market growth. Lockdown measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled sales of household equipment, including air purifiers, as people seek healthier living environments.

Factors Influencing Growth

Several factors, such as shifting lifestyle preferences, deteriorating indoor air quality, mounting health concerns, and heightened consumer awareness of air purifier benefits, are expected to drive market expansion. However, the adoption of air purifiers may be limited by their relatively high upfront costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.

Growth Drivers

Diverse Applications: Air purifiers find applications in a range of settings, including hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, and more. They are used to eliminate allergens, airborne pathogens, and odors, creating healthier indoor environments. Notably, their demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in healthcare institutions.

Industrial Adoption: Various industries, including food and beverage, printing, power generation, and manufacturing, utilize air purifiers to eliminate hazardous particles and pollutants. The heightened awareness of health risks associated with indoor pollutants has driven demand for air purifiers in homes as well.

Segment Overview

Type:

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Cold Catalyst

Dehumidifier

Ozonizer

HEPA filters dominated the market with over 30% market share in 2021.

Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

The commercial segment is poised to surpass USD 10,502.2 million by 2025.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific leads the global market with over 35% market share in 2021, generating USD 10,984.3 million in revenue. The region’s growth is boosted by product launches that address the demand for cleaner indoor air quality.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, collectively command around 70% of the market share. Collaborations and product launches are central to their strategies to remain competitive. For instance, Panasonic’s introduction of the WhisperAir Repair spot air purifier caters to consumers seeking healthier indoor living solutions.

Conclusion

The global air purifier market is on a clear path of expansion, driven by escalating health concerns, rising urban pollution levels, and increasing awareness of the benefits of cleaner indoor air. As technology advances and consumers prioritize their well-being, the air purifier market holds immense potential. While challenges like high costs may impact adoption rates, the market’s trajectory remains promising, signaling a future where clean, purified air is a priority for households, industries, and commercial spaces alike.

