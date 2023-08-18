Medical Plastic Packaging Market Navigating the Pioneering Progress 2031

Introduction

The China medical plastic packaging market witnessed a substantial value of USD 4,317.8 million in 2021 and is poised to ascend to USD 6,777.8 million by 2027. Projected to grow at a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period, this market is set for promising expansion. Notably, the market volume stood at 2,840.9 thousand tons in 2021, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Driving Factors

The growth trajectory of the medical plastic packaging industry in China is influenced by several factors, including heightened awareness, surging lifestyle-related diseases, and significant investments by key players. Moreover, the increasing preference and application of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing is significantly fueling market growth.

Challenges Ahead

However, stringent plastic usage regulations in China are expected to impede the growth of the medical plastic packaging sector. The stringent norms pose a challenge for potential market entrants.

Key Growth Drivers

Rise in Lifestyle-Related Diseases: The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented attention to China’s healthcare system. With a focus on addressing geriatric population needs and the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, companies are emphasizing the benefits of packaged healthcare products, contributing significantly to market growth.

Innovations in Plastic Recycling: Major players in the market are keen on innovation and sustainability, including breakthroughs in medical plastic packaging and recycling capabilities. Initiatives like building state-of-the-art innovation centers and collaborating on recycling initiatives underscore the commitment to advancement.

Segment Overview

Plastic Type:

PET

PP

LDPE

HDPE

Others

The LDPE segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period, while the PP segment held a dominant market share of over 25% in 2021.

Packaging Type:

Primary: Vials, Ampoules, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Syringe, Sachet, Bottles, Others

Vials, Ampoules, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Syringe, Sachet, Bottles, Others Secondary: Cartons, Boxes, Injection Trays

Cartons, Boxes, Injection Trays Tertiary

The tertiary segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 9.3%. In 2021, the primary segment held a market share of over 50%, with the blisters segment leading at approximately 21%. Additionally, the secondary segment is expected to surpass USD 2,000 million by 2026.

End User:

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

The contract packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8%. The pharma manufacturing segment presents an opportunity of USD 1,103.1 million during 2021-2027.

Country Overview

The China medical plastic packaging market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by strategic expansions, research and development initiatives, rising investments in plastic packaging, and increasing awareness. The market’s high growth rate is also attributed to the growing adoption of medical plastic packaging in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players, such as Amcor Limited, Chengdu PUTH Medical Plastics Packaging Co., Ltd., and Tongyu Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., collectively hold around 35% of the market share. Strategic ventures, product launches, mergers, and research initiatives are central to their competitive edge.

Conclusion

The China medical plastic packaging market’s promising growth trajectory is driven by factors like heightened health awareness, lifestyle-related diseases, and innovation in recycling capabilities. Despite regulatory challenges, the market’s potential remains significant. As companies strive for sustainable solutions and healthcare packaging advancements, the future of medical plastic packaging in China looks bright

