Technical and Vocational Education Market The Future of Consumer Needs Forecasting Products until 2030

Global Technical and Vocational Education Market: A Promising Landscape

What’s the extent of the Technical and Vocational Education Market in terms of size?

The Global Technical and Vocational Education Market has showcased remarkable growth, being valued at around USD 622.4 billion in 2021. It is expected to maintain a robust growth rate of over 9.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. This sector encompasses diverse training and education levels, delivering essential knowledge and skills pertinent to various occupational sectors. The education methods span formal, non-formal, and informal learning modes, both in school-based and work-based contexts.

Driving Factors

Several factors fuel this market’s expansion. The surge in technological advancements within technical and vocational education, coupled with the increasing integration of AI-based educational approaches, has fueled its growth. The convenience and accessibility of technical and vocational education programs have further accelerated this momentum.

Initiatives and Programs Fueling Growth

Governments and organizations globally are rolling out initiatives to enhance technical and vocational education. For instance, AI Singapore launched the AI Outreach Students Program, aiming to equip students with AI skills and potentially creating 15,000 job-ready individuals. Likewise, the European Council’s commitment to vocational education and training enhances social justice, competitiveness, and adaptability to labor market needs.

Technological Potential and Emerging Markets

The potential for technology to revolutionize the workforce and the increasing penetration of Vocational Education and Training (VET) into emerging markets promise abundant growth opportunities. This aligns with the trend of peer-to-peer learning bridging the education-to-employment gap, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Challenges and Constraints

However, certain challenges hinder the market’s growth. Inadequate infrastructure for technical and vocational education and a lack of awareness pose significant constraints throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics

Europe currently dominates the market, attributed to government support, technological emphasis, and high demand for vocational education. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to initiatives like peer-to-peer learning and increasing awareness of vocational training.

Key Market Players

Several influential market players are shaping the industry landscape, including:

Acumatica, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

City & Guilds Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Pitman Training Group Limited

learndirect Limited

The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA)

International Business Machine Corp. (IBM)

Recent Developments

Recent developments highlight the industry’s dynamism. In August 2021, SAP and Microsoft collaborated on ‘TechSaksham,’ a program empowering 62,000 women with crucial tech skills.

Market Report Scope

The market report covers a comprehensive scope, including historical data from 2019 to 2021. The base year for estimation is 2021, and projections span from 2022 to 2029. It delves into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market segments considered encompass type, learning mode, organization, end-user, and region.

Market Segmentation

Type:

STEM Education

Non-STEM Education

Learning Mode:

Online

Offline

Organization:

Public Institution

Private Institution

End-User:

Academic Institutions & Individuals

Corporate Workers

Regional Scope:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

