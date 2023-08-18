India Refrigerator Market Navigating the Cooling Innovation 2031

Introduction

The India refrigerator market, valued at USD 4,004.7 million in 2020, is projected to surge to USD 6,909.9 million by 2027, accompanied by a growth rate of 8.1%. The market witnessed sales of approximately 12,539.5 thousand units in 2020. The market’s ascent is driven by factors such as urbanization, electrification, and diverse industry applications. However, challenges arise from concerns about harmful refrigerants.

Driving Factors

The burgeoning urbanization in India, coupled with electrification initiatives, is propelling refrigerator demand. Additionally, the appliance’s widespread use across industries like medical and food further bolsters its market growth. Nevertheless, the emission of harmful gases remains a potential hindrance.

Key Growth Drivers

Urbanization Spurring Demand: Refrigerator demand is higher in urban areas due to distinctive food consumption patterns. Factors like rising disposable incomes, environmental shifts, technological advancements, and urbanization itself drive growth. Lifestyle shifts and the expanding urban population also contribute significantly.

Segment Overview

Model Type:

Mini Freezers

Top Freezer

Bottom Freezer

Side by Side

French Door

Merchandizers

The top freezer segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to its combination of freezer and shelf space. The French door segment is poised to experience the highest growth rate of around 9.1%, driven by its utility for frozen food storage. The merchandizers segment is projected to surpass 140 thousand units by 2024.

Retail Format:

Online: E-Commerce, Brand Store

E-Commerce, Brand Store Offline: Specialty Stores, Brand Stores

The offline segment is set to lead in value and volume, given the prevalence of physical stores. Within online, the brand store segment is expected to reach about 140 thousand units by 2024.

Capacity:

<200 L

200-499 L

500-700 L

>700 L

The 200 – 499 L segment, commonly used in households, is predicted to dominate in value and units sold. The 500 -700 L segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of about 8.4%.

Technology:

Smart (Frost Free)

Conventional (Direct Cool)

The conventional (direct cool) segment, known for its cost-effectiveness, is expected to hold the largest market share and witness the highest number of units sold. However, the smart (frost-free) segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of advanced technology.

End User:

Residential

Commercials (HoReCa): Restaurants & Cafés, Hotels, Hospitals & Pharmacies

Restaurants & Cafés, Hotels, Hospitals & Pharmacies Others (Education, Enterprises)

Residential use is projected to dominate both in value and volume due to increased urban demand. In the commercials (HoReCa) segment, hotels are expected to account for approximately 274.6 thousand units by 2026.

Regional Overview

The South India region, encompassing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, is expected to dominate due to its player presence. North India states like Punjab are set to contribute significantly. The East India region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate of 8.6%. West India covers states like Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Competitive Landscape

Major players, including Blue Star Limited, Godrej Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc., command about 90% of the market share. Their strategies include product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. Notably, Blue Star Limited’s expansion into various industries bolsters its market presence.

Conclusion

As India’s refrigerator market experiences an exciting growth trajectory, spurred by urbanization and diverse applications, challenges such as refrigerant emissions warrant attention. With technological advancements and innovative offerings, the Indian refrigerator landscape is poised for innovation and sustained growth.

