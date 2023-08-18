Cloud System Management Software Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth Forecast by Top Players till 2031

Global Cloud System Management Software Market Overview

What’s the extent of the Cloud System Management Software Market in terms of size?

The Global Cloud System Management Software Market is witnessing robust growth, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021. The market is projected to maintain a healthy growth rate of over $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

What is the scale of the Cloud System Management Software market?

Cloud system management software plays a crucial role in controlling cloud automation and operations effectively. With the increasing emphasis on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, numerous enterprises have embraced cloud services. However, the rise of multi-cloud strategies and the migration of workloads and data to the cloud have led to an escalation in cloud spending. The expansion of the Cloud System Management Software market can be attributed to factors such as the burgeoning development in the cloud computing sector, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies across diverse industries, and the emergence of AI-powered tools in IT operations.

Market Size and Growth

The Indian IT industry demonstrated impressive growth, generating USD 227 billion in revenue during FY22, reflecting a YoY increase of 15.5%. Meanwhile, the Indian software products market is poised to reach USD 100 billion by 2025. Additionally, the global trend toward cashless transactions, facilitated by advanced technologies and smartphone adoption, is contributing to the growth of various industries, including software products.

Key Drivers and Opportunities

The growing investment in AIOps technology and proactive cloud-based models by enterprises are offering lucrative opportunities in the market. However, challenges like cloud cyberattacks and security breaches, as well as issues related to application portability, are impeding market growth throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to its IT sector’s supremacy, technological advancements, urbanization trends, and government support for the digital economy. The rapid improvements in telecommunications, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have prompted numerous companies to implement cloud-based strategies, further propelling the market’s growth trajectory.

Major Market Players

BMC Software Inc. IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Vmware Inc. New Relic Inc. Splunk Inc. Microsoft Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies) Oracle Corporation ServiceNow Inc.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Cloud 9 Software acquired ToothFairy LP, enhancing its cloud-based practice management solutions. This acquisition aids orthodontists in optimizing sales and revenue through Customer Experience Management (CXM) insights.

In July 2022, JDT expanded its technology prowess to 12 vertical industries, enriching digital transformation capabilities in collaboration with IBM’s cloud offerings.

Segmentation Overview

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Other End-use Industries

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

