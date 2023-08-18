Crowdsourced Security Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2031

Empowering Security: The Global Crowdsourced Security Market

What’s the extent of the Crowdsourced Security Market in terms of size?

The Global Crowdsourced Security Market is on a dynamic trajectory, valued at around USD 105.76 million in 2021. Forecasts predict a healthy growth rate of over 8.4% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

What is the scale of the Crowdsourced Security market?

Crowdsourced Security, a cutting-edge security testing approach, engages a collective of individuals to scrutinize assets for vulnerabilities. Enterprises leverage crowdsourcing to audit their applications and infrastructure, utilizing methods like bug bounties, vulnerability disclosure, and responsible disclosure programs.

Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the market’s expansion. The exponential growth of IoT technologies and the imperative of adhering to stringent regulatory compliance standards are major catalysts. Strategic initiatives by leading market players are also contributing significantly to this growth trajectory.

IoT’s Impact

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is a driving force behind the Crowdsourced Security Market. Investments in IoT reached approximately USD 749 billion in 2020, a figure projected to surge to USD 1.1 trillion by 2023. The increasing number of data breaches and the growing adoption of cloud applications and services offer a lucrative growth potential. For instance, the average cost of a data breach in the US escalated from USD 8.64 million in 2020 to USD 9.44 million in 2022.

Challenges and Growth

Despite the growth prospects, challenges like ensuring and maintaining crowd quality persist. Maintaining the high quality of contributors can pose hurdles to the market’s progress.

Regional Dynamics

North America presently dominates the market due to its adoption of crowdsourced security, the presence of market leaders, and strict regulatory standards. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), propelled by digitization trends across industries and an increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Key Market Players

The industry landscape is shaped by influential market players, including:

Applause (US)

Bugcrowd Inc. (US)

Cobalt Labs Inc. (US)

Detectify (Sweden)

HackerOne (US)

passbrains (Germany)

Planit (US)

Rainforest (US)

Synack (US) Inc.

Zerocopter (Netherlands) Inc.

Recent Developments

Market Report Scope

The market report provides an expansive scope, encompassing historical data from 2019 to 2021. The estimation is based on the year 2021, and projections span from 2022 to 2029. It encompasses revenue forecasts, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, trends, and company rankings. The market segments covered include type, deployment mode, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

Market Segmentation

Type:

Web Application

Mobile Application

Others (IoT, Wireless, Network)

Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Industry:

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others (Government, Education)

Regional Scope:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

