Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2031

What’s the extent of the Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market in terms of size?
Global Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market is valued approximately USD 72.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The term “light electric vehicle” (LEV) refers to a land vehicle with two or three wheels, an electric motor, and an energy storage device, such as a battery or fuel cell. Under 100 kg is the normal weight of LEVs. The demand for Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) is rising due to factors such rising demand from recreational and commercial applications, government incentives and subsidies, and developments in the renewable energy industry. Nevertheless, a high initial cost of purchase and growing apprehensions about recycling LEV components could restrain market expansion.
By the end of 2025, developed nations like the Netherlands want to entirely employ electric vehicles with zero emissions for all commercial and governmental uses. Tax incentives are also offered by governments, such as Mexico’s, at several EV deployment stages, including as vehicle purchase, charging, and infrastructure construction. For instance, in 2022, the government of India proposed a subsidy of 15%, or up to USD 1224.45 for the next three years. To this end, USD 3.06 million has been set aside in funding for the development of light commercial vehicles. Furthermore, decreasing prices of components and increasing R&D for advancements is creating new opportunities to the market.
Regional Dynamics
The key regions considered for the Global Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing components and vehicles in their own countries. For instance, the government of China and India have started “Made in China 2025,” and “Make in India” campaigns along with the “Faster adoption and manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)” scheme run by the Department of Heavy Industries, India, the domestic companies in this region are getting a further boost in terms of incentives and tax reductions to compete with global players.
Leading Market Players
- BMW AG
- Auro Robotics
- Club Car Inc.
- Polaris Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- John Deere
- Kion Group
- Byd Auto Co., Ltd.
- Ari Motors
Market Report Scope
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Vehicle Category offerings of key players.
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Category:
2-wheelers
3-wheelers
4-wheelers
By Application:
Personal Mobility
Shared Mobility
Recreation & Sports
Commercial
By Power Output:
Less than 6 kW
6-9 kW
9-15 kW
By Component:
Battery pack
Electric motor (Propulsion Motor)
Motor controller
Inverters
Power controller
E-brake booster
Power electronics
By Vehicle Type:
e-ATV/UTV
e-bike
e-scooter
e-motorcycle
neighborhood electric vehicle (golf cart/others)
e-lawn mower (robotic e-lawn mower and manual e-lawn mower)
electric industrial vehicle (aisle trucks, forklifts etc.
autonomous forklifts
delivery robots (Autonomous inventory robots)
Automated guided vehicles (AGV)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
