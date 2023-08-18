Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2031

What’s the extent of the Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market in terms of size?

Global Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market is valued approximately USD 72.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

What is the scale of the Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) market?

The term “light electric vehicle” (LEV) refers to a land vehicle with two or three wheels, an electric motor, and an energy storage device, such as a battery or fuel cell. Under 100 kg is the normal weight of LEVs. The demand for Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) is rising due to factors such rising demand from recreational and commercial applications, government incentives and subsidies, and developments in the renewable energy industry. Nevertheless, a high initial cost of purchase and growing apprehensions about recycling LEV components could restrain market expansion.

By the end of 2025, developed nations like the Netherlands want to entirely employ electric vehicles with zero emissions for all commercial and governmental uses. Tax incentives are also offered by governments, such as Mexico’s, at several EV deployment stages, including as vehicle purchase, charging, and infrastructure construction. For instance, in 2022, the government of India proposed a subsidy of 15%, or up to USD 1224.45 for the next three years. To this end, USD 3.06 million has been set aside in funding for the development of light commercial vehicles. Furthermore, decreasing prices of components and increasing R&D for advancements is creating new opportunities to the market.

Regional Dynamics

The key regions considered for the Global Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing components and vehicles in their own countries. For instance, the government of China and India have started “Made in China 2025,” and “Make in India” campaigns along with the “Faster adoption and manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)” scheme run by the Department of Heavy Industries, India, the domestic companies in this region are getting a further boost in terms of incentives and tax reductions to compete with global players.

Leading Market Players

BMW AG

Auro Robotics

Club Car Inc.

Polaris Inc.

Textron Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

John Deere

Kion Group

Byd Auto Co., Ltd.

Ari Motors

Market Report Scope

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Vehicle Category offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Category:

2-wheelers

3-wheelers

4-wheelers

By Application:

Personal Mobility

Shared Mobility

Recreation & Sports

Commercial

By Power Output:

Less than 6 kW

6-9 kW

9-15 kW

By Component:

Battery pack

Electric motor (Propulsion Motor)

Motor controller

Inverters

Power controller

E-brake booster

Power electronics

By Vehicle Type:

e-ATV/UTV

e-bike

e-scooter

e-motorcycle

neighborhood electric vehicle (golf cart/others)

e-lawn mower (robotic e-lawn mower and manual e-lawn mower)

electric industrial vehicle (aisle trucks, forklifts etc.

autonomous forklifts

delivery robots (Autonomous inventory robots)

Automated guided vehicles (AGV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

