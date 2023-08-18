Fishing Reel Market Exploring the Casting Success 2023-2031

Introduction

The global fishing reel market, valued at USD 3,786.16 million in 2020, is poised to reach USD 5,075.54 million by 2027, riding a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to factors like increased recreational activities and awareness of the health benefits associated with fish consumption. The millennial population’s inclination towards fishing, especially in developing regions, further boosts market expansion. However, concerns regarding depleting sea species and the advent of various fishing accessories present challenges.

Driving Forces

Recreation and Health Awareness: The surge in recreational activities and heightened health awareness related to fish consumption are key growth drivers. The health benefits of fish, coupled with the allure of leisurely fishing, contribute significantly to the fishing reel market’s growth. Developing regions with sizeable millennial populations, such as China, India, the US, Indonesia, and Brazil, are particularly conducive to market growth.

Market Segmentation

Reel Type:

Spincast Reels

Spinning Reels

Baitcast Reels

Electric Reel

Fly Fishing Reel

Offshore Reels

Others

The spinning reels segment, capturing a substantial 33% market share, is projected to grow due to its popularity. The electric reel segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.1%.

Reel Mechanism:

Direct-drive Reel

Anti-reverse Reel

The anti-reverse reel segment is poised for the fastest growth, while the direct-drive reel segment holds the largest share due to innovations by prominent market players.

Price Range:

< US$ 100

US$ 100 – 500

US$ 500 – 1,500

US$ 1,500

The < US$ 100 segment is expected to dominate, driven by consumer preference. The US$ 100 – 500 segment is predicted to exceed USD 1,400 million by 2026.

Sales Channel:

Offline: Sports Stores, Departmental Stores

Sports Stores, Departmental Stores Online: E-commerce Websites

Offline channels are expected to hold a significant market share, while online sales are projected to grow at 5.6% due to the rise in e-commerce activities.

Application:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Freshwater fishing is currently dominant due to its popularity in developing economies.

Regional Outlook

The European region commands the largest market share, approximately 33%. European countries like Germany, France, and the UK are experiencing growth due to technological advancements in sport fishing. The Asia Pacific region is set for the fastest growth due to increased awareness of fishing activities and their benefits. North America is also projected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players, including Alvey Reels, Abu Garcia, Shimano, and Penn Reels, collectively control around 70% of the market share. These players are focusing on product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and ventures to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Abu Garcia’s launch of the Zenon, one of the lightest spinning reels, showcases the industry’s innovation.

Conclusion

As the global fishing reel market advances towards USD 5,075.54 million, driven by recreational trends, health awareness, and millennial preferences, the industry must address challenges associated with overfishing. With various reel types catering to different preferences and the adoption of technological advancements, the fishing reel market presents an exciting avenue for growth and innovation.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

