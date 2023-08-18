Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/18 13:10
Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition, acknowledges supporters after voting closed in the primary election, in Buenos...
A boy watches from behind a storefront gate as a soldier stands guard at a security check point, in Duran, Ecuador, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Ecuador's p...
Wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, Veronica Sarauz, widow of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, is escorted out of the Ibis hotel afte...
A pig, coated with a thick greenish film that grows on Lake Maracaibo, sniffs the ground while foraging near the lake's shore, in Maracaibo, Venezuela...
A man appeals to journalists explaining how the government has abandoned them and allowed gangs to take over, during a protest demanding protection fr...
A police officer holds onto a man wounded during violent gang clashes, as he travels on the back of a moto-taxi, in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of...
Family members pay their final respects to 5-year-old Eloah Passos two days after she was killed by a stray bullet, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday,...
A dog dressed in a tuxedo attends a Mass at the Body of Christ parish during celebrations marking the feast day of Saint Roch, recognized as the patro...
Paraguay's newly sworn-in President Santiago Pena and first lady Leticia Ocampos wave as they are transported to the Cathedral, on his inauguration da...
Afghan refugee Farnia Hassani plays on the beach in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Afghan refugees continue to arrive ...
Supporters of Jan Topic, presidential candidate for the Country Without Fear Coalition, get revved up at Topic's closing campaign rally in Guayaquil, ...

Aug. 11–17, 2023

A shaggy-haired anti-establishment candidate who admires former President Donald Trump received the biggest share of votes in Argentina’s primary elections that will help determine the country’s next president. Pollution in Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo is threatening life in one of the world’s oldest lakes. And in Bolivia, pet owners marked the feast day of Saint Roch, the patron saint of dogs.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com