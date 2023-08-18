Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/18 10:07
Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong Internationa...
A Parsi man walks next to a bas-relief depicting early Zoroastrians at a Parsi colony on Parsi New Year Navroz, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 16, ...
Indian army soldiers display an exercise along the Line of Control or LOC between India and Pakistan during a media tour arranged by the Indian army i...
Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of the jailed 75-year-old publ...
Player compete to head the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tu...
Doves are released in prayer of peace by worshippers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Japan held the annual memorial se...
A participant celebrates after reaching the prizes during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of the Independence Day celebrations at A...
People sit on their scooters as they are caught in a congestion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Dry season and exhaust emission from mot...
A child reacts to a water fountain in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track that got washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state,...
Assam Police women personnel take part in a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/...
A member of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a small plane in Shah Alam district, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Police sa...

Aug. 11-17, 2023

Human-like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, a participant celebrates after reaching the prizes at a greased-pole climbing competition during Independence Day celebrations in Indonesia, and Assam state police take part in a parade during India’s Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

