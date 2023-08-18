AP Week in Pictures: North America

Eddie Terrell Parker, right, and Michael Corey Jenkins, center, listen as one of six former Mississippi law officers pleads guilty to state charges at... Eddie Terrell Parker, right, and Michael Corey Jenkins, center, listen as one of six former Mississippi law officers pleads guilty to state charges at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing the two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)