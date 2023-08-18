Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/08/18 10:05
Nora Bulosan, right, and Hannah Tomas, Lahaina, Hawaii residents who survived the fire that devastated the town, comfort each other as they gather in ...
Clouds hang over a home destroyed in a wildfire in Kula, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Mau...
A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard, taxis in the pouring rain upon arrival, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden i...
Baileigh Davis, 11, of Houston, left, and Apiyo Bocast, 11, of Bozeman, Mont., laugh while swimming in a lake during Camp Be'chol Lashon, a Jewish sle...
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as teammate Teoscar Hernández douses him after the team's 9-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in...
Braxton Hicks, 7, of Livingston, Texas, holds his face to a portable fan to cool off during the DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, Little League tour...
Curacao's Sean Serverie (12) slides safely into third base on a passed ball as Australia's Jacob Sawyer (9) fields the throw during the second inning ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn loses his helmet as he tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, left, during the second half of...
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, ...
Former President Donald Trump throws autographed red hats to the crowd during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Be...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drives a bumper car as his daughter Madison laughs at the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. ...
President Joe Biden enters a vehicle in his motorcade after arriving at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Avoca...
Eddie Terrell Parker, right, and Michael Corey Jenkins, center, listen as one of six former Mississippi law officers pleads guilty to state charges at...
A sheriff's deputy stands guard near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're inv...
People walk past tire tracks on Ocean Beach, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sara Davis sits inside a booth as she waits for a customer to buy a ticket for one of the rides at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des ...
Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel runs onto the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, A...

AUGUST 11 - 17, 2023

Residents react to the aftermath of deadly wildfires in Hawaii, Ice Cube performs in New York celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, and a boy holds his face to a fan to cool off during a youth baseball tournament in Louisiana.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

