Taiwan, Saint Lucia ink agreement on mutual assistance on criminal matters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Saint Lucia have agreed to cooperate on criminal matters.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Saint Lucia Ambassador to Taiwan Robert Kennedy Lewis signed the Treaty on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Government of Saint Lucia and the Government of the Republic of China at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Saint Lucia Attorney General Leslie Mondesir, Saint Lucia Minister of External Affairs, Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs Alva Baptiste, and Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia Peter Chen (陳家彥) attended the ceremony virtually. The bilateral agreement “is a result of and testament to the extensive engagement between the two countries in such matters,” the Saint Lucia Embassy said.

The deal follows the signing of a bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters in March, between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Baptiste.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with Taiwan between 1984-1997 and then from 2007 till today.