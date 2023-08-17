15.4% CAGR of Contactless Payments Market to Reach US$ 90.6 billion, Globally by 2032

Market Overview:

The contactless payment market is a rapidly growing market that is being driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payment technologies, such as near-field communication (NFC) and QR codes.

The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market refers to the digitization and automation of various processes involved in managing, processing, and securing transactions and documents. This market has gained prominence due to the increasing need for organizations to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and transition from paper-based processes to more efficient digital workflows.

The global contactless payments market was valued at US$ 22.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow US$ 90.6 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.4%.

Key Takeaways:

Paperless Transition: DTM solutions facilitate the transition from traditional paper-based processes to electronic document workflows, leading to improved efficiency, reduced errors, and cost savings. End-to-End Automation: DTM platforms offer end-to-end automation of transaction processes, including document creation, editing, signing, approval workflows, and storage. Enhanced Security: DTM solutions prioritize security by providing encryption, authentication, audit trails, and compliance features to protect sensitive data and ensure legal validity. Improved Collaboration: DTM tools enable real-time collaboration among stakeholders, allowing them to work on documents simultaneously, regardless of their physical location. Integration Capabilities: Many DTM platforms integrate with existing software applications, such as CRM systems and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, enhancing seamless data exchange.

Market Trends:

E-Signatures: Electronic signatures are a core component of DTM, enabling legally binding signatures without the need for physical presence. The market is witnessing an increased demand for e-signature solutions. Workflow Automation: DTM platforms are integrating workflow automation features to streamline complex business processes, reducing manual intervention and accelerating decision-making. Mobile Accessibility: Mobile-friendly DTM applications and responsive interfaces cater to the growing demand for on-the-go access and approval of documents. AI and Analytics: Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics capabilities enhances document classification, data extraction, and predictive insights for organizations. Regulatory Compliance: DTM solutions are continually evolving to meet regulatory compliance standards, such as GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the healthcare sector.

Rising Demands and Increasing Uses:

Contract Management: DTM platforms streamline contract creation, negotiation, approval, and storage, making contract management more efficient and reducing turnaround times. Financial Transactions: DTM solutions facilitate secure and efficient processing of financial transactions, including invoices, payments, and receipts. HR Processes: DTM is used for digitizing and automating HR processes, such as employee onboarding, benefits administration, and performance evaluations. Customer Onboarding: Organizations use DTM to enhance the customer onboarding experience by automating document submission, verification, and compliance checks. Legal and Compliance Documents: Law firms and legal departments use DTM to manage legal documents, filings, and regulatory compliance processes.

The growth of the contactless payment market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

The increasing popularity of mobile payments: Mobile payments are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a convenient and secure way to pay for goods and services. Contactless payments are a key part of the mobile payments ecosystem.

Mobile payments are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a convenient and secure way to pay for goods and services. Contactless payments are a key part of the mobile payments ecosystem. The growing demand for convenience: Consumers are increasingly demanding convenience, and contactless payments offer a quick and easy way to pay for goods and services.

Consumers are increasingly demanding convenience, and contactless payments offer a quick and easy way to pay for goods and services. The need for contactless payments during the COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless payments, as consumers are looking for ways to reduce contact with others.

Drivers:

Efficiency Gains: DTM streamlines processes, reduces manual tasks, and speeds up transaction cycles, resulting in increased operational efficiency. Remote Work: The rise of remote and distributed workforces has amplified the need for digital solutions that enable collaboration and document management from anywhere. Cost Reduction: DTM eliminates the costs associated with printing, shipping, and storing physical documents, leading to substantial cost savings. Legal Validity: The legal recognition of electronic signatures and the growth of e-commerce have driven the adoption of DTM solutions.

Restraints and Challenges:

Resistance to Change: Organizations accustomed to traditional paper-based processes might face resistance from employees when transitioning to digital workflows. Data Security Concerns: The digital nature of transactions and documents raises concerns about data breaches, hacking, and unauthorized access. Integration Complexity: Integrating DTM platforms with existing software systems and legacy processes can be complex and time-consuming. Regulatory Variations: Different regions and industries have varying legal and regulatory frameworks for electronic signatures and digital transactions, creating complexity in compliance.

Gaps and Opportunities:

Industry-Specific Solutions: Developing industry-specific DTM solutions tailored to the unique needs of sectors like healthcare, finance, and legal can create a competitive edge. AI-Powered Automation: Utilizing AI and machine learning to automate data extraction, classification, and document routing can significantly enhance efficiency. Blockchain Integration: Exploring the integration of blockchain technology for enhanced security, traceability, and transparency in digital transactions. Enhanced User Experience: Focusing on user-friendly interfaces, intuitive navigation, and seamless mobile experiences can differentiate DTM platforms.

Roadblocks & Challenges:

Regulatory Compliance: Adapting to evolving and complex regulatory environments while ensuring legal validity of electronic signatures and transactions. Legacy System Integration: Integrating DTM platforms with existing legacy systems and software applications without disrupting ongoing operations. Data Privacy: Ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data throughout the digital transaction lifecycle. Change Management: Overcoming employee resistance and fostering a culture of digital adoption and collaboration within organizations.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Component

Hardware POS Cards Others

Solution Payment Terminal Solution Device Management Solution Contactless Mobile Payment Solution Transaction & Data Management Security and Fraud Management

Services Consulting Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



Based on Application

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Other Applications

Market Key Players

Gemalto

Infineon

Ingenico

Wirecard

Verifone

Giesecke+Devrient

IDEMIA

On Track Innovations

Identiv

CPI Card Group

Bitel

Seomatic Systems

Valitor

PAX Global Technology

MYPINPAD

Mobeewave

Alcineo

Castles

SumUp

PayCore

Other Key Players

