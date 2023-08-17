Taiwan’s Foxconn begins iPhone 15 assembly in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn has started iPhone 15 production in India, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Sources told the outlet that the Taiwanese supplier to Apple has begun production of the next-generation iPhone at its facility in Sriperumbudur, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Apple is looking to spread manufacturing away from China amid continued supply chain worries stemming from geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur is preparing to ship the iPhone 15 only weeks after they start to be delivered from facilities in China, sources told Bloomberg. Prior to the iPhone 14, Apple only assembled a small percentage of its phones in India, which trailed China's output by six to nine months, per Bloomberg.

That lag was reduced last year, while Apple assembled 7% of its iPhone 14 series in India this March, the report noted. The goal for this year is to have shipment timing in India and China closer together, although suppliers said they are not sure if that can be achieved yet.

Bloomberg pointed out that many of the components that go into the iPhone 15 will have to be imported to India, which could affect production capacity. Apple’s iPhone 15 is expected to be released sometime in September.