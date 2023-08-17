Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Kyiv is "significantly" ramping up its drone production. Russia is also suspected of expanding its domestic drone production.

Drones have increasingly become vital to both Russian and Ukrainian military efforts.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has had several successful drone attacks as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim its territory.

Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks have destroyed Ukrainian grain storage facilities along the Danube River.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 17:



Joseph Schulte cargo ship reaches Romanian waters

A spokesperson for the Bernhard Schulte Ship management (BSM) said the Joseph Schulte container ship is in Romanian waters and is expected to reach Istanbul Thursday evening. BSM owns the ship jointly with a Chinese bank.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the ship had left Ukrainian waters, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Hong Kong-flagged ship had been trapped at the Odesa port since February 24 last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine. It was the first ship to use a temporary corridor set up after Russia last month terminated a UN-brokered deal to move vital grain exports out of blockaded Ukraine ports.

The corridor can be used by merchant ships at their own risk, said Deputy Prime Minister

Olexandr Kubrakov.

Ukraine ramps up numbers of drones as Zelenskyy emphasizes importance

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Kyiv is "significantly" increasing its production of drones.

As part of his address, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of drones in defending Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," said the Ukrainian leader.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has had several successful drone attacks as part of its counteroffensive efforts to reclaim territory.

The United States has criticized Russia's drone strikes on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure, saying it showed that President Vladimir Putin did not care about food supply for the developing world.

jsi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)