U.S. Color Cosmetic Market: Envisioning the Palette of Beauty and Trends 2031

A Journey through Valuations and Projections

Embarking on a journey of beauty and allure, the U.S. Color Cosmetic market commenced its narrative with a market valuation of USD 11,164.0 million in 2021. This tale unfolds towards a crescendo, foretelling of a future where the market’s radiance reaches USD 15,477.5 million by the year 2030. Illuminating this voyage is a projected growth rate of 4.2% over the forecasted period.

Crafting the Art of Beauty

At the heart of this narrative lies the concept of Color Cosmetic – a realm encompassing cosmetic ingredients and colorants that grace make-up, hair care, and fragrance, among other facets. The tale of this market is woven with threads spun from the rising demand for nail products and face makeup. In this symphony, the siren call of social media weaves its notes, further fueling the market’s radiance. However, shadows persist, cast by the lack of awareness about the composition of color cosmetics, leading to side effects that could potentially tarnish the market’s brilliance. Amidst the tapestry, the market bore the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, where lowered demand for cosmetic products converged with the closure of manufacturing facilities, resulting in a significant impact on the market.

Dynamics That Paint the Future

The Rise of Nail Products and Face Makeup

At the core of the market’s allure is the rising demand for nail products and face makeup. The expansive canvas of the U.S. beauty industry plays a pivotal role in this ascent. Celebrities, emerging as beauty moguls, wield their influence by introducing makeup brands that captivate the audience. A constellation of names including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin, Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty, and Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare, among others, adds hues of allure to this realm.

Exploring the Mosaic of Segments

The U.S. Color Cosmetic market unveils its mosaic through the facets of color additive, application, and distribution channel.

The Palette of Color Additives

Organic Synthetic Dyes Lakes Botanicals

Inorganic Mineral Compounds



The canvas of inorganic color additives claims prominence, securing over 60% of the market share in 2021. Their deep penetration in the market, coupled with a more budget-friendly nature compared to organic variants, defines their dominance. Within the organic realm, the synthetic dyes beckon, heralding an opportunity exceeding USD 800 million between 2022 and 2030. This ascent is fueled by the growing demand for organic products.

Brushstrokes of Application

Eyes Make-up Eyeshadow Eyebrow Pencil Eyeliner Mascara Others

Face Make-up Foundation Primer Powder Others

Lips Products Lipstick Lip Liner Lip Gloss Others

Nails Products

Hair Color Products

The symphony of face make-up resonates with the highest growth rate of approximately 4.7% during the forecast period. Advancements in improvising face makeup products, notably foundation, manifest as the driving force, poised to surpass USD 2,000 million by 2024. A parallel narrative unfurls in the hair color products segment, witnessing a 4.1% growth rate over the projected period. This surge is underpinned by the emergence of new brands. Amid the array, the lipstick segment within lips products asserts its dominance, showcasing a growth rate of 3.3%. The allure of long-lasting lipsticks fuels this crescendo.

A Spectrum of Distribution Channels

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Pharmacies



Within this spectrum, the offline segment commands the stage, capturing over 60% of the market share in 2021. This prominence is attributed to the high number of retail stores and the instant availability of desired beauty products. Meanwhile, the online narrative adds a touch of dynamism, poised to embrace the highest growth rate of approximately 4.5%. The emergence of specific e-commerce platforms, including Sephora and Ulta, fuels this ascent, heralding a new era in buying beauty products.

Pioneers of Elegance

The landscape of the U.S. Color Cosmetic market is adorned with key players who craft the narrative of beauty:

Anastasia

Beautycounter

Blinc

Danessa-myricks beauty

Freck Beauty

Grande cosmetics

Hourglass

ILIA beauty

JLO beauty

Josei Maran

Jouer cosmetics

Makeup by Mario

Melt cosmetics

Milk makeup

Patrick Ta

Tatcha

Other Prominent Players

The collective market share of these titans approaches 10%. Their contributions encompass collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, orchestrated to enrich their market presence. As an exemplar, Melt Cosmetics unveiled Red 0 in December 2020 – a 100% vegan red lipstick formulated with a patent-pending replacement for carmine, the industry’s standard red pigment produced from crushed female insects.

Revelations in the Beauty Market

This odyssey through the U.S. Color Cosmetic market illuminates critical insights:

Market Penetration: A panoramic view into market offerings by prominent players.

A panoramic view into market offerings by prominent players. Market Development: Unveiling lucrative emerging markets and dissecting penetration across mature segments.

Unveiling lucrative emerging markets and dissecting penetration across mature segments. Market Diversification: Delving deep into untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Delving deep into untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches weave this tapestry, accompanied by a SWOT analysis of market leaders.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches weave this tapestry, accompanied by a SWOT analysis of market leaders. Product Development & Innovation: Glimpses into future technologies, R&D activities, and revolutionary product developments.

Glimpses into future technologies, R&D activities, and revolutionary product developments. Company Profiles: Business overviews; strategic outlooks; product details; market share (in %), by revenue in 2021; the impact of COVID-19; strategic initiatives during the pandemic; evolution of companies to meet changing market demands.

Conversations with the Market

This journey through the U.S. Color Cosmetic market kindles inquiries:

What is the market size and forecast of the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

How does COVID-19 influence the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market during the assessment period?

Where should investments be directed within the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What strategic window of opportunity awaits in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

How do technology trends and regulatory frameworks shape the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

Who are the leading players in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

Which paths and maneuvers are favorable for entering the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

