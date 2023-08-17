Cognitive Operations Market Investment Opportunities Abound as Market Prepares for Massive Growth

Empowering Intelligence: Global Cognitive Operations Market

Enabling Advanced AI-Powered Operations

Introduction: The Global Cognitive Operations market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth at a rate exceeding $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Cognitive Operations leverage artificial intelligence to execute mental operations encompassing interpretation, transformation, manipulation, and storage. These operations facilitate the maintenance, analysis, and monitoring of large and intricate data sets with exceptional ease. The expansion of the Cognitive Operations market is driven by factors such as the escalating adoption of cloud-based cognitive IT operations solutions and the surging demand for monitoring computer IT environments.

Shaping Future Operations with AI: As organizations harness the potential of cognitive operations, they unlock transformative capabilities that revolutionize traditional processes and enhance operational efficiency.

Global Cloud Computing Momentum: In 2022, the cloud computing market witnessed revenue generation of around USD 400 billion in 2021, a figure set to accelerate globally. This growth encompasses the adoption of IT services and the utilization of remote service networks accessed via the internet. Concurrently, rising end-user industry demands and amplified research and development initiatives by market players provide enticing growth prospects. However, a scarcity of skilled professionals and expertise hampers market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Landscape: Key regions influencing the Global Cognitive Operations Market are:

Asia Pacific: Exerting dominance in revenue share, this region is driven by escalating demands from end-use industries and the adoption of cognitive operation solutions across banking, telecommunications, financial services, and more.

North America: Anticipated to exhibit significant growth, North America benefits from burgeoning demands for online payment methods, heightened awareness of wireless communication, and increased R&D activities by market players.

Leading Market Players: Prominent contributors shaping the Cognitive Operations market include:

Broadcom Inc. IBM Corporation VMware, Inc. Micro Focus International Plc Splunk Inc. HCL Technologies Limited BMC Software, Inc. New Relic, Inc. CloudFabrix Software Inc. ServiceNow Inc.

Recent Developments: December 2021 marked the launch of TCS Cognix by TCS, a solution ecosystem accelerating digital transformation powered by the Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM). TCS Cognix orchestrates digital technology ecosystems logically, innovatively, and modularly, contextualizing solutions using domain knowledge. In November 2021, Beyond Limits introduced Luminai Refinery Advisor, a cloud-based offering developed in collaboration with bp, leveraging Cognitive AI software for optimizing operations.

Market Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, Region

Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Additional customization for country, regional, and segment scope available.

Insights and Objectives: This study aims to define market sizes, forecast values, elucidate driving factors and challenges across various segments and countries. The report amalgamates qualitative and quantitative facets to provide insights into micro market investments and competitive landscapes.

Comprehensive Segmentation:

By Component: Solutions Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud On-Premises

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Small-Sized Enterprises Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application: IT Operations Analytics Application Performance Management Network Analytics Security Analytics Infrastructure Management

By Industry Vertical: BFSI Healthcare & Life Sciences IT & Telecom Retail & E-commerce

Regional Breakdown: North America: U.S., Canada Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE) Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC) Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA) Rest of the World



