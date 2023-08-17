Canning Jars Market: Unveiling the Container of Preservation and Growth 2031

A Journey through Valuations and Projections

Embarking on a journey of preservation and growth, the global canning jars market commenced its narrative with a market value of USD 2,518.6 million in 2021. This narrative weaves forward, projecting a destination where the market’s value flourishes to USD 4,126.2 million by the year 2030. Guided by a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period, this journey illuminates a trajectory of evolution.

Unveiling the Essence of Canning Jars

At the core of this narrative lies the essence of canning jars – vessels of utmost importance in the realm of food preservation. These jars, with their regular or wide mouths, become guardians of diverse foods. The canning jars industry stands elevated, driven by surging demand for accessible containers for food preservation. The awakening to home canning methods and the availability of superior canning jars further amplifies this industry’s ascent. Amidst this, a key note resonates: the harmony of sustainability woven into products, exemplified by the launch of “Forest cocotte” by Zwilling J.A. Henckels in collaboration with the brand “minä perhonen.” Such endeavors add hues of growth to this market’s canvas.

Dynamics Shaping the Path

Rising Demand for Convenience Jars

Within the narrative, the symphony of rising demand for convenience jars resounds. A global movement towards preserving food finds its echo, championed by containers specially designed to prolong shelf life through preservation and prevention. The crescendo also resonates with an awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns. A canvas emerges, painted by innovation and aesthetics, offering accessible and convenient food packaging. This canvas, in turn, fuels the market’s growth.

Illuminating the Home Canning Process

The narrative unfolds with a spotlight on the efficiency of the home canning process. The rising tide of awareness washes over different methods of home canning, including pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning, and water bath canning. These techniques, scientifically tested and approved, stand as bulwarks against harmful bacteria, preserving food while preventing bacterial growth. The crescendo of knowledge about these methods casts a positive glow on the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

A Mosaic of Segments

The global canning jars market’s mosaic is revealed through the facets of product type, size, and sales channel.

The Array of Product Types

Regular-Mouth Canning Jars

Wide-Mouth Canning Jars

The regular-mouth canning jars, like the leading note of a melody, claim the spotlight with a projected growth rate of 6% over the forecast period.

A Spectrum of Sizes

4 oz-8 oz

12 oz-16 oz

32 oz-38 oz

64 oz-128 oz

The segment of 12 oz-16 oz reigns supreme, holding a market share exceeding 40% in 2021. Meanwhile, the 32 oz-38 oz segment holds promise, projecting an opportunity surpassing USD 400 million between 2021 and 2030.

Channels of Distribution

Online

E-Commerce Websites

Offline B2B



In this landscape, the offline channel claims a substantial share, exceeding 70% in 2021. The B2B segment, encompassing OEMs including food processing and services, forms a vital thread within the narrative.

The Geography of Possibilities

The journey traverses global geography, with regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American stage is poised for steady growth, projected to cross the USD 1,000 million mark by 2028. The Asia Pacific region emerges as a dynamic force, poised for a growth rate of 6.3%. The realms of Japan, India, and China amplify this growth. A resonance of growth extends to Europe, driven by rising awareness, while Latin America too embraces a considerable rate of growth.

Craftsmen of the Market

The landscape of the global canning jars market is adorned with key players who shape the narrative:

Blueglass

Crate and Barrel

Farberware

J. WECK Company

J.A. Henckels

Kate spade

Le Parfait

Oneida

Roetell

WMF

Zwilling JA Henkels

And Others

The top four players bear a collective market share of 8%. Their contributions span research, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, crafting paths to allure customers. A glimpse into the narrative reveals Berlin Packaging’s acquisition of the Le Parfait business and brands from O-I France SAS in January 2022. This acquisition fortifies Berlin Packaging’s position as a leading supplier of glass containers, heralding a hybrid presence in the B2B and B2C domains.

Unveiling Insights

This odyssey through the global canning jars market illuminates essential insights:

Market Penetration: A panoramic view into the market by prominent players.

A panoramic view into the market by prominent players. Market Development: Insights into emerging markets and penetration across mature segments.

Insights into emerging markets and penetration across mature segments. Market Diversification: Unveiling untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Unveiling untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: A canvas adorned with mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, accompanied by a SWOT analysis of market leaders.

A canvas adorned with mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, accompanied by a SWOT analysis of market leaders. Product Development & Innovation: Glimpses into future technologies, R&D activities, and revolutionary product developments.

Glimpses into future technologies, R&D activities, and revolutionary product developments. Pricing Analysis: A study of pricing dynamics of various components.

A study of pricing dynamics of various components. Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Delving into cost-shares and analyses.

Conversations with the Market

This journey through the global canning jars market kindles inquiries:

What is the market size and forecast of the global canning jars market?

How does COVID-19 influence the global canning jars market during the assessment period?

Where should investments be directed within the global canning jars market?

What is the strategic window of opportunity in the global canning jars market?

How do technology trends and regulatory frameworks shape the global canning jars market?

Who are the leading players in the global canning jars market?

Which paths and strategic moves pave the way to enter the global canning jars market?

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

