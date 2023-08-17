ATV and UTV Market Forecast to 2031 – Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

The global market for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV), commonly known as side-by-sides, reached a valuation of approximately US$ 8,161.1 million in the year 2021. According to market projections, this industry is poised for a substantial expansion, with estimations suggesting that the global ATV and UTV market will burgeon to around US$ 13,621.4 million by the year 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to be underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

A multitude of factors exert their influence on the trajectory of this market. Notably, the surging interest in adventure sports and recreational pursuits stands as a primary driver behind the flourishing ATV and UTV sector. Moreover, these vehicles are increasingly finding deployment in military activities, a trend that is anticipated to confer positive momentum to the overall market throughout the stipulated analysis period.

The expansion of the global ATV and UTV market is further propelled by robust government support aimed at bolstering the military domain. A concrete example is the noteworthy contract granted to Polaris Government and Defense by the U.S. Special Operations Command in 2020, amounting to $109 million. This contract aimed at the development of a new Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle exemplifies the kind of investments that have the potential to amplify the growth of the ATV and UTV market.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the high costs associated with acquiring these vehicles could potentially impede the market’s growth trajectory during the forecast period. Conversely, the escalating disposable income levels and the burgeoning tours and travel industry are anticipated to make positive contributions to the global ATV and UTV market expansion throughout the forecast timeframe.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is evident that the ATV and UTV market encountered considerable disruptions. The severe downturn experienced by the entire tourism sector due to pandemic-induced restrictions halted the growth of this market segment. Moreover, manufacturing activities were curtailed due to labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and import-export limitations, all of which collectively contributed to a substantial drop in the global ATV and UTV market. Nevertheless, the demand from the military sector remained resilient, thus rendering it a stabilizing factor for the overall market.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the dominant market in terms of revenue generation for ATV and UTV. This prominence can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the tourism sector in the region. Furthermore, initiatives aimed at bolstering the military domain are anticipated to further contribute to the growth of this market. The launch of new ATV and UTV models and the increasing spending on recreational activities, particularly in countries like China and India, are also expected to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV market during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of this market includes several key players such as BRP Inc., Hisun Motors Corporation, CFmoto, Deere Company, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Polaris Industries, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Textron Inc., and other prominent contenders.

The market segmentation of the global ATV and UTV market revolves around several key parameters including Vehicle Type, Displacement, Fuel Type, Application, End-Users, and Regions.

Vehicle Type Outlook: ATV UTV

Displacement Outlook: Less than 400 cc 400 – 800 cc More than 800 cc

Fuel Type Outlook: Gasoline Powered Diesel Powered Electric Powered Solar Powered

Application Outlook: Utility Sports Others

End-Users Outlook: Agriculture Military Mountaineering Others



Regional Outlook: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In summary, the global ATV and UTV market has witnessed significant growth and is poised for further expansion. This trajectory is fueled by a combination of factors such as growing interest in adventure sports, military applications, government support, and rising disposable income. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has displayed resilience, with various geographic regions and market segments showing potential for substantial growth.

