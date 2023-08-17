9 students injured in lab explosion at National Taiwan University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An explosion at National Taiwan University's (NTU) Chemistry Building on Thursday (Aug. 17) injured nine students, mostly with mild inhalation injuries.

The fire started at 11:51 a.m. on the second floor of the three-storey building and was extinguished at 12:25 a.m.

The cause of the mishap was not clear at the time of publication. Media reports said the students were conducting a chemical reaction experiment that involved aluminium chloride and thermal conductive oil, a common heat transfer fluid used in labs, prior to the explosion.

A chemistry department professor told reporters the experiment that went wrong was a common type of experiment for graduate students. Investigation was required to find the cause of the accident.

UDN reported that seven students suffered inhalation injuries and two had mild chemical burns. Among them, two are said to be foreign students.

In July, a small explosion occurred in another chemistry lab at NTU, when a 23-year-old student had a burn injury to his forehead and right arm. The media reported the accident was due to an operational error when powdered lithium aluminium hydride came into contact with water and caused a powerful reaction.



Students await medical treatment. (CNA photo)