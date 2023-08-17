US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market 2023 Riding the Growth Wave 2031

Current Valuation and Future Projections

The US bicycle tire replacement market displayed its financial prowess with a market value of USD 703.5 million in the year 2021. The journey ahead holds promise as it gears up to scale new heights, poised to touch USD 1,017.6 million by the year 2030. Fueling this ascent is the anticipation of a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. This dynamic growth finds its parallel in market volume, which is projected to comprise 67.1 million units in 2021, set to grow at a commendable 2.7% over the stipulated period.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS359

Engine of Growth: Unveiling Influencers

The remarkable growth trajectory of the market finds its roots in several key factors:

Bicycles as Fuel-Savers

The surge in the bicycle tire replacement market is intrinsically tied to the escalating fuel prices that pushed vehicle owners towards more economical transportation alternatives. A growing bicycle fleet emerged as a pragmatic response, promoting the adoption of bicycles for everyday commutes.

Athletic Competitions: A New Frontier

The allure of cycling competitions in athletic events further bolstered the market for aftermarket bicycle tires. As cycling events gained popularity, the demand for maintenance services and tire replacements surged in tandem, propelling market growth.

Electric Bicycle Revolution

The burgeoning electric bicycle market presents lucrative opportunities. As eco-conscious consumers explore sustainable modes of transportation, this segment emerges as a potential growth driver. The confluence of these factors sets the stage for a promising trajectory until 2030.

Road to Safety: Navigating Concerns

While the rise of bicycles as an eco-friendly mode of transportation is commendable, it hasn’t been devoid of challenges. Recent years have witnessed a concurrent surge in concerns over crashes and accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicycle accidents contribute to 2% of all traffic-related fatalities in the US.

Accelerators of Growth: Factors Fueling the Market

Proliferation of Cycling Events

Cycling events are galvanizing growth within the market, fueled by various factors:

The Appeal of Cycling: Cycling stands out as an agile, versatile, and reliable mode of transport. Even prior to the pandemic, millions relied on bicycles for their daily commutes. The outbreak, however, transformed the role of bicycles as stay-at-home orders reshaped daily routines. According to People for Bikes, a Colorado-based industry group, one in ten American adults hopped on a bike for the first time in a year during the Covid-19 era. This shift was also reflected in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s data, indicating a threefold increase in ridership on trails across the US in March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Evolution of Bicycle Tires: A Paradigm Shift

The evolution of modern tire types by bicycle manufacturers owes its traction to a critical factor: low deflation rates. This attribute significantly reduces the risk of accidents, thereby enhancing safety. Consumers frequently replace bicycle tires due to wear and tear. The consistent demand for bicycle tire maintenance, along with the ability to customize characteristics post-purchase, propels the tire replacement market. Industry players are actively contributing to this growth. Continental AG introduced the Ultra Sport III, a high-traction sport tire, in 2020. Similarly, MICHELIN unveiled its first tubeless bicycle tire in 2018, catering to a variety of cycling environments.

Segmenting the Landscape

The market’s intricacies unfold through segmentation based on type, tire type, tire size, and distribution channel:

Types of Bicycle Tires

Road

Urban

Gravel

Mountain

Racing

Youth



The road segment took the lead with a market share surpassing USD 190 million in 2021. The gravel segment is projected to soar with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Tire Types

Clincher

Tubeless

Tubular

Clincher tires commanded over 40% of the market share in 2021.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS359

Tire Sizes

Below 24 inch

24 inch

26 inch

27.5 inch

29 inch

650 b

700 c

Others

Tire sizes wield influence, with the below 24 inch segment claiming revenue exceeding USD 190 million in 2021. The 26 inch segment is poised to exceed the USD 350 million revenue mark by 2031.

Distribution Channels

Online

Big-box Stores

Specialty Bicycle Stores

Recreational Stores

Equipment Stores

Others

Recreational stores secured the lion’s share, boasting a market dominance of over 30% in 2021, amassing a revenue of USD 220.8 million.

Competitive Landscape: Pioneers in Action

Major players orchestrate the market dynamics, including:

Vittoria

Continental AG

Kenda Tires

Maxxis International

Michelin

Hutchinson

Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB)

Fuperia Ltd

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Donnelly Cycling

Panaracer Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

CST Tires (Cheng Shin Ind. Co. Ltd.)

Schwalbe tires

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The collective share of the top five players nears 45%. Innovations further fuel the industry, such as Vittoria’s run-flat foam tire inserts and Donnelly Cycling’s global reach.

Navigating the Path Ahead: Insights from the US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market

Delving into Market Penetration and Development

The comprehensive report on the US bicycle tire replacement market unveils essential aspects:

Market Penetration : A deep dive into the contributions of key players shaping the market landscape.

: A deep dive into the contributions of key players shaping the market landscape. Market Development : Exploring emerging markets, gauging their potential, and assessing penetration in mature market segments.

: Exploring emerging markets, gauging their potential, and assessing penetration in mature market segments. Market Diversification : A closer look at untapped geographical areas, recent developments, and investment prospects.

: A closer look at untapped geographical areas, recent developments, and investment prospects. Competitive Landscape Assessment : From mergers and acquisitions to product launches, the report offers insights into industry players’ strategies. SWOT analyses provide a comprehensive understanding of their positions.

: From mergers and acquisitions to product launches, the report offers insights into industry players’ strategies. SWOT analyses provide a comprehensive understanding of their positions. Product Development & Innovation : Gain insights into upcoming technologies, ongoing R&D endeavors, and game-changing product innovations.

: Gain insights into upcoming technologies, ongoing R&D endeavors, and game-changing product innovations. Pricing Analysis : A thorough examination of pricing dynamics across various components in manufacturing.

: A thorough examination of pricing dynamics across various components in manufacturing. Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Delving into the cost distribution of various components and a meticulous tool cost analysis.

Unveiling Market Dynamics: Answers to Key Questions

The report equips stakeholders with answers to pivotal questions:

What does the future hold in terms of market size and forecast for the US bicycle tire replacement market?

for the US bicycle tire replacement market? How has the tide of COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?

impacted the market during the assessment period? Which segments, products, applications, and areas offer the most promising investment opportunities in the US bicycle tire replacement market?

What strategic window of opportunities exists for players in the US bicycle tire replacement market?

What technology trends and regulatory frameworks are shaping the US bicycle tire replacement market?

How do leading players share the market space in the US bicycle tire replacement market?

What strategic moves and modes are optimal for entering the US bicycle tire replacement market?

Get a sample PDF of the report at: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS359

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS359

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.