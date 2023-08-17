In-car apps Market Analyzing the Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences 2030

Global In-Car Apps Market Report: Driving the Future of Automotive Technology

Historical Trends and Future Outlook

Introduction:

The global in-car apps market, valued at around USD $$ billion in 2021, is projected to exhibit robust growth at a CAGR of over $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In-car apps, which encompass third-party application software, empower drivers to manage diverse vehicle features such as infotainment systems, cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and telematics management. These apps also play a pivotal role in vehicle monitoring, diagnosis, and over-the-air updates. With the automotive industry’s expansive growth and the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles, supported by strategic initiatives from key market players, the in-car apps market is poised for accelerated expansion.

Driving Forces:

The expansion of the automotive sector and the increasing integration of autonomous vehicles are driving the global in-car apps market. Notably, the International Energy Agency reported a doubling of global electric vehicle (EV) sales from 3 million units in 2020 to 6.6 million units in 2021. Additionally, over 2 million EVs were sold in the first quarter of 2022. The continuous advancement of automotive technologies, coupled with the rapid evolution of connected cars, promises a promising growth trajectory for the market. However, challenges such as high deployment costs and concerns about third-party app risks might hinder growth through 2029.

Regional Dynamics:

North America currently leads the global market due to its concentration of major players and growing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of key market players, government initiatives promoting the automotive sector, and the rapid emergence of connected cars in the region.

Key Market Players:

Prominent market players in the in-car apps sector include:

Robert Bosch GmbH NXP Semiconductors N.V. Renesas Electronics Corporation BlackBerry Limited Nvidia Corporation Microsoft Corporation Airbiquity Inc. Elektrobit Automotive GmbH Green Hills Software Wind River Systems

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Ford Commercial Solutions unveiled the Ford TelematicsTM platform, a web-based software solution and subscription service. This platform empowers commercial vehicle customers to optimize fleet efficiency. Subscribers can access complimentary services for the initial six months, after which a subscription fee applies.

Market Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Application, Vehicle Type, Software Layer, Region

Application, Vehicle Type, Software Layer, Region Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Additional customization to country, regional, and segment scope available.

Objective and Insights:

The study aims to define market sizes and forecast values for various segments and countries. It integrates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the studied countries. The report provides insights into driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in micro markets for potential investments. A comprehensive analysis of competitive landscapes and product offerings of key players is included.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application: ADAS & Safety Systems Body Control & Comfort Systems Powertrain Systems Infotainment Systems Communication Systems Vehicle Management & Telematics Connected Services Others

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Software Layer: Operating System Middleware Application Software



Regional Breakdown:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

