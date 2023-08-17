Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market Massive Growth Predicted Between 2023 and 2030

Global Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market: Revolutionizing Big Data Analytics

Unveiling Trends and Future Prospects

Introduction:

The global Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) market, valued at approximately USD 10.18 billion in 2021, is set to embark on an impressive growth journey with an anticipated CAGR of over 39.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. HaaS is a cloud computing solution that leverages third-party providers to offer cost-effective processing and analytics for big data. Two primary deployment types define HaaS: Run it Yourself (RIY) and Pure Play (PP). While RIY solutions demand users to possess Hadoop skills, PP HaaS solutions simplify management by eliminating the need for technical expertise. Across various industries, such as Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Telecommunication, HaaS services are witnessing widespread adoption. This growth is propelled by the increasing use of cloud services, the demand for cost-effective big data management, and strategic initiatives from industry leaders.

Catalysts for Growth:

The escalating adoption of cloud services and applications is a driving force behind the expansion of the global Hadoop-as-a-Service market. Notably, the global cloud applications market, valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2021, is predicted to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. Furthermore, the global big data analytics market, estimated at USD 240 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 650 billion by 2029. The growing demand for HaaS from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), its cost-effectiveness, and the surge of data-driven cultures contribute to a promising growth outlook. However, challenges such as processing speed and latency issues may impede growth during the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics:

North America currently holds the largest share of the market, driven by digital transformation across industries, the presence of major players, and well-established technological infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of big data and analytics, the penetration of SMEs, and the growing influence of key market players contribute to this region’s growth.

Leading Market Players:

Key players shaping the HaaS landscape include:

Microsoft Corporation IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services Cloudera Inc. Google Inc. MapR Technologies EMC Corporation Mortar Data (Datadog) SAP SE Datameer

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and KKR finalized the acquisition of Cloudera Inc., a USA-based enterprise data cloud company. This acquisition, valued at USD 5.3 billion, strengthens Cloudera’s position as a leading provider of Apache Hadoop-based enterprise data management systems.

Market Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User, Region

Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User, Region Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Additional customization for country, regional, and segment scope is available.

Objective and Insights:

The study aims to define market sizes, forecast values, and highlight driving factors, challenges, and opportunities across different segments and countries. The report integrates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the study’s focus countries. It provides insights into potential investments in micro markets and comprehensively analyzes competitive landscapes and key players’ product offerings.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Deployment Type: Run it Yourself (RIY) Pure Play (PP)

By Organization Size: Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-User: Manufacturing BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare & Life Sciences Government & Defense Media & Entertainment Education IT & Telecommunication Others



Regional Breakdown:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

