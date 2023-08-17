Point of Sale Display Market Experts Forecast Tremendous Upswing for Market in The Coming Decade

Global Point of Sale Display Market: Transforming Retail Experience

Insights into Trends and Growth Prospects

The global Point of Sale (POS) Display market, valued at approximately USD 12.46 billion in 2021, is projected to exhibit a robust growth rate of over 7.90% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. POS displays, a specialized form of sales promotion situated near checkout counters, are revolutionizing the retail landscape. The market’s growth is driven by the proliferation of hypermarkets, superstores, and convenience stores, the rise of multi-channel retail, especially in the food and entertainment sectors, and remarkable efforts by key market players in research and development, shaping the market’s future potential.

POS Revolution: Point of Sale displays, strategically placed at checkout counters, are redefining how businesses engage with consumers during the purchase process. Hypermarkets, superstores, and multi-channel retail outlets are leveraging these displays for targeted promotions, thereby enriching customer experience and sales conversion rates. This innovation, coupled with consistent research and development, is propelling market growth.

Market Drivers: Statista data reveals an increase in the number of supermarkets in the United States, reaching 38,307 in 2018 from 37,053 in 2012. This growth is underpinned by changing shopping preferences. However, the market is facing challenges from the rising popularity of online shopping, which affects in-store retail dynamics and poses obstacles to POS display adoption.

Regional Dynamics: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global POS Display market during the forecast period. Increasing local sourcing strategies for cost-effectiveness, coupled with the trend of using POS machines for marketing, drive market expansion in this region. Moreover, North America is poised for rapid growth due to robust demand, advanced integrated systems, and the presence of prominent global players.

Key Players:

Major market players shaping the POS Display market include:

Lightspeed Retail Company Sapaad Pte Ltd Simpson Group Adare International Limited RTC Industries, Inc. Miva Merchant Samsung Electronics Panasonic AU Optronics Baanto International

Recent Developments: In 2021, DS Smith collaborated with ASDA to replace a million unnecessary plastic pieces from POS displays, promoting eco-friendly solutions. Shopify revamped Shopify POS in 2020 to empower retailers with omnichannel marketing capabilities, enhancing the online and offline shopping experience.

Market Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Product, Application, Region Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Additional customization for country, regional, and segment scope available.

Objective and Insights: This study endeavors to define market sizes, project future values, unveil driving factors and challenges across different segments and countries. It integrates qualitative and quantitative facets within the focus countries, presenting insights into potential micro market investments and competitive landscapes.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product: Mobile POS Fixed POS

By Application: Restaurants Retail Healthcare Warehouse Entertainment Hospitality Others



Regional Breakdown:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

