Taiwan People's Party hits turbulence

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The presidential campaign of Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has finally gotten a bit of good news.

There are now headlines saying that Hou has passed Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to reclaim second place in a new My-Formosa poll, reaching 21.9% support.

That it was a statistically insignificant and paltry 0.2% lead in a three-way race, and the two were exactly tied at 18.9% support in a four-way race was not included in the headlines. The takeaway in public perception is that Hou now has the momentum, and Ko has lost it.

There is some truth to that perception. Hou has gained nearly five points in the last six weeks, while Ko has lost nearly seven points.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has been polling at a remarkably stable 35.1% to 35.9% in the same poll for months, in spite of gyrating support levels from month to month by gender.

The Ko campaign had been steadily gaining ground on Lai and putting distance between himself and Hou up until mid-July. Then, at a heavily male, largely pro-Ko rally a woman held up a sign titled “Ko Wen-je’s remarks discriminating against women” and listed 10 examples. Appallingly, she was subjected to verbal abuse from the crowd.

While it would have been better had she not had to suffer that abuse, she did succeed in raising the implied question of whether Ko is misogynistic and the topic spread like wildfire.

Ko’s response, as well as that of the TPP, has been badly handled and the question has spread beyond just Ko himself. There are now questions about the attitudes of the party as a whole.

Ann Kao indicted

Then, news broke that Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao (高虹安) of the TPP was indicted after an eight-month investigation by Taipei prosecutors on corruption charges of making fraudulent payroll deductions, falsifying documents, and misusing public funds. Kao allegedly colluded with her assistants during her stint as a legislator between 2020-2022 to commit wage fraud and earned NT$460,000 (US$14,390) in ill-gotten profit.

This sort of allegation is fairly common in Taiwan. Like in many democracies, budgets are allocated for research and hiring aides for elected representatives.

These aides are some of the unsung, often underpaid and overworked heroes of democracy, organizing the representatives' scheduling. They conduct outreach activities with the public, and provide research to keep representatives well-informed, giving them more time to listen to their constituents.

Some elected representatives, however, elect to pocket some of that cash, often by “hiring” aides that do not actually do the job. This is, in part, what Kao is being accused of.

Kao has vigorously defended herself, with detailed rebuttals to each accusation and has called the charges “reckless” and “politically motivated." She insists she is innocent and can prove it.

She also noted she was well paid, with multiple sources of income and plenty of money in the bank. She said it made no sense why she would go through so much effort for so little money.

Both the prosecutors and Kao have made strong, detailed cases. After reading nearly 50 articles on the subject to prepare, I still have no idea what the end result will be.

There are three possible outcomes of her trial. The two obvious ones are, she is found guilty of corruption, or is innocent of corruption. The third, rather depressing possibility, is that she may not have had any corrupt intent whatsoever, but instead may fall foul of what some legal experts have described as a poorly structured law with too many gray areas and holes.

High stakes

The stakes are high for both her and the party. If her first trial finds her guilty, Vice Mayor Tsai Li Ching (蔡麗清) —herself ironically a former prosecutor — will take Kao’s place. If, on appeal, she is found innocent, Kao will be reinstated as mayor.

If she is found guilty again on appeal she will be stripped of the job. If there are more than two years left to her term, a byelection will be held. If there are less than two years left, the Cabinet will appoint someone.

This is a disaster for Ko and the TPP, which was already getting pummeled in the press over suspicions of misogyny. The party had branded itself as the scientific, practical, and clean government party. It even described itself as the white camp, to signify the party as clean in contrast to the pan-green and pan-blue camps.

Now there is another press tsunami critical of the party. Even though Kao has yet to go to trial, the headlines have probably convinced a lot of people that she is already guilty.

Worse for Ko, in the week prior to Kao’s indictment, Ko was criticized for meeting with local political leaders that have shady backgrounds, like Miaoli County Commissioner Zhong Dengjin (鍾東錦). He is a convicted murderer with a long rap sheet, and former legislator and head of Taichung’s Black Faction Yen Ching-piao (顏清標). He has served several jail terms for guns and corruption.

Both were expelled from the KMT, but remain loyal to the pan-blue camp. They are both thought to support Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) over the formal KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih, and both have powerful get-out-the-vote machines.

Ko was probably testing the waters on getting their support if Gou decides not to run, or at the very least ensure they bear him no animosity. However, this, combined with Kao’s indictment, has created suspicions that his party is not as clean as it claims.

Court of public opinion

Fair and decent people will recognize that Kao is innocent until proven guilty. Political campaigns and the local press are anything but fair and decent, though.

Unsurprisingly, Hsinchu DPP city councilors called for her to apologize and step down immediately. The DPP also used the incident to expand the issue to the presidential race, stating that “there is zero distance between Ko and Ho and black gold corruption.”

Ko stood by Kao, saying she “absolutely had no corrupt intentions.” Terry Gou, who is Kao’s former boss, said he trusted her and that she was “honest and upstanding.”

The KMT also came to her defense for two reasons. One is that many in the party are still hoping for a blue-white coalition to “take down” the DPP. Another is because the pan-blue camp has been claiming for a while the DPP uses the power of the state to suppress the opposition.

A statement released by the KMT said they “respect the judicial process” but also called on the DPP to not “manipulate” this because of political party or stance. The deep blue Want Want China Times ran an editorial with the headline, “Different means to achieve the same end: DPP government repeatedly suppresses opposition figures, is this democracy?”

Political witchhunt?

So, is this indictment political? In one sense, it appears it might be.

The original accusations came from the man who used to be the TPP’s Hsinchu party head. He was their candidate for Zhubei mayor before losing his party credentials over drunk driving allegations. It smells of political revenge.

It is highly unlikely the DPP is behind this. If details of a plot like this ever got out, the outcry would be enormous and would likely endanger their chances of winning the presidency and keeping a majority in the legislature.

Taking down the Hsinchu mayor is way too small of a fish to risk all of that.

Prosecutors must be well aware of the legal consequences of getting caught doing something like this. Plus, they generally lean pan-blue. It seems far-fetched that a group of prosecutors would all agree to a plot like that.