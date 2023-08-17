Lemons from Taiwan help fight depression in mice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lemon species native to Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa has been found to be a natural antidepressant in experiments on mice and could have the potential to prevent and treat depressive disorders.

Citrus fruits are known to possess antidepressant properties for their abilities to modulate the gut microbiota, but such efficacy has not been explored in the Hirami lemon, also known as the Taiwan tangerine or Okinawa lime, grown in Taiwan.

With the support of the National Science and Technology Council and the Ministry of Agriculture, National Chung Hsing University carried out a study to find out if the fruit also helps fight depression.

Experiments have shown that mice under chronic mild stress would see their anxiety alleviated by smelling Hirami lemons or from the oral administration of the extracts or the essential oil from the citrus fruit, said the researchers. The research was published in the journal Food & Function in July.

Elevated plus maze and forced swimming tests were used to induce depression-like behaviors in the mice. Not only did the lemons significantly reduce the animals’ anxiety levels, the extracts and essential oil of the Hirami lemon were also found to help address gut dysbiosis, or imbalance in intestinal bacteria.

Hirami lemon juice is rich in nobiletin and tangeretin, two flavonoids proven to lower blood lipids and blood sugar levels, address hypertension and improve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to the university. Nobiletin has also been used to treat arthritis because of its effects on mitigating inflammation.

Japan has developed a number of supplementary products from the fruit for its anti-inflammation and anti-oxidation properties. The team believes more health solutions can be developed from the use of the abundant fruit.