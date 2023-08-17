Global Leading Health Company JUNG KWAN JANG Participates in "William Jones Cup" after 4-year Gap

TAIPEI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation's JUNG KWAN JANG basketball team will compete in the William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament to be held in Taiwan from August 12. They will represent South Korea as the men's basketball team and compete against foreign teams such as Japan and Taiwan for the championship.

The William Jones Cup has been held since 1977 to commemorate Renato William Jones, one of the founders of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The tournament was not held after 2019 due to COVID-19 but has resumed this year.

The Korea Ginseng Corporation basketball team, representing South Korea, has a strong track record, having been placed No. 1 in the men's professional league 2022-2023 regular season and subsequently the playoff league. They have achieved two unified championships and four championship finals victories. The team was also crowned as the inaugural champion in the East Asia Super League (EASL) this season.

The Korea Ginseng Corporation basketball team is known for their use of JUNG KWAN JANG red ginseng for enhancing the players' health. Red ginseng is officially recognized by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its benefits, including immune system improvement, fatigue alleviation, memory enhancement, and aiding blood flow through platelet aggregation inhibition and antioxidant effects. Red ginseng is produced by steaming and drying ginseng, which results in the harmonious composition of components such as saponins, red ginseng oligosaccharides, amino sugars, minerals, etc. It reduces fatigue substance concentration, promotes energy-producing hormones, making it popular as a gift for those with high physical demands, such as athletes.

During the Jones Cup event, there will be experience booths at the entrance of the stadium where visitors can directly sample most famous products of JUNG KWAN JANG, such as Korean Red Ginseng Everytime and Aronia.



Popular products from JUNG KWAN JANG: Active Ginseng 28D Maca

JUNG KWAN JANG made its first debut in Taiwan in 2009 and has been at the forefront of popularizing ginseng for 15 years. In addition to the traditional 124-year-old JUNG KWAN JANG Korean ginseng root products, the company has also introduced convenient options like Everytime Plus and healthful products for stamina such as Active Ginseng 28D Maca, which have received much love from consumers.

An official of Korea Ginseng Corporation said, "We are preparing to launch new products not only featuring JUNG KWAN JANG ginseng but also various health ingredients for the well-being of people in Taiwan. We are also working to expand our distribution network to make it easier for more people to purchase."

Starting from the end of August, JUNG KWAN JANG plans to offer popular products in special gift sets with benefits in anticipation of the Mid-Autumn Festival.