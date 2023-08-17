Torkelson slugs 2 HRs and leads Tigers to an 8-7 win over AL Central-leading Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh for his fourth career multi-homer game. His previous was last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot for Detroit.

Jax (5-7) took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on three hits.

The Twins (63-59) remain four games ahead of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Tigers are eight back.

METS 8, PIRATES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ Stewart had his first multi-homer game in two years, leading New York over Pittsburgh.

Stewart, who also homered as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss, hit a solo shot in the second inning off Johan Oviedo (6-13) and had a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Borucki. The two-homer game was the third of Stewart’s career and his first since Aug. 12, 2021, when he went deep twice for the Baltimore Orioles.

Pete Alonso hit his 36th homer, a solo shot that moved him into the Mets’ top 10 list in RBIs with 469, snapping a tie with Keith Hernandez.

Tylor Megill (7-6) earned his first win in exactly two months after giving up two runs in five innings.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Pirates.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb