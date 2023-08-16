Hot spot for pop stars: BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London

Beginning in 1934, the BBC used the building in the upscale London neighborhood of Maida Vale. Not only was it the center of BBC News production durin... Beginning in 1934, the BBC used the building in the upscale London neighborhood of Maida Vale. Not only was it the center of BBC News production during World War II, it also became home to the British broadcaster's symphony orchestra. The musicians rehearsed there and gave concerts. This image shows violionist bad boy Nigel Kennedy. In addition, many recordings were made in the studios.