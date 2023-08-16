Global B2B Payments Market Size, Types, and Forecasts for 2031 | (CAGR) of 10.1%

Introduction:

The global B2B payments market, commencing at US$ 941.4 million in 2021, is poised to embark on a remarkable journey, projected to reach US$ 2,121.9 million by 2030. This ascent is propelled by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital Transformation Drives Evolution: Factors in Focus

Digitalization Propels Growth:

The burgeoning landscape of digitalization across the globe is a catalyst for substantial growth in the B2B payments industry. The integration of automation into daily operations has significantly contributed to this growth trajectory, promising to accelerate market expansion.

Key Influencers Shaping the Market:

1. Cross-Border Trade Dynamics: The surge in global trade activities and the escalating demand for cross-border transactions involving numerous stakeholders, from suppliers and wholesalers to retailers and businesses, is poised to drive the B2B payments market forward in the forthcoming years.

2. Pandemic’s Digital Push: The outbreak of COVID-19 has triggered a surge in online transactions, thereby propelling the global B2B payments market. However, the flip side presents concerns about potential fraud risks associated with B2B payments, which might temper market growth during the forecast period.

3. SMEs as Growth Accelerators: The proliferating landscape of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe is poised to further escalate the growth of the global B2B payments market during the study period.

Unraveling the Pandemic Impact:

1. Pivotal Opportunity Amidst the Crisis: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has paradoxically presented an opportunity for the global B2B payments market. The pandemic-induced need for B2B payments has surged significantly. However, lockdowns, import-export bans, travel restrictions, and operational irregularities have hindered industries, consequently impeding market growth.

Exploring Global Dynamics: Regional Insights

1. Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the leader in the B2B payments market globally. This projection is underpinned by the escalating volume of payments between businesses and the rapid adoption of digital payment systems. The region’s vibrant landscape of small-medium-sized enterprises offers promising opportunities for market growth, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce industry and a substantial population base.

2. North America’s Significance: Following Asia-Pacific, North America is poised to claim a significant share in the B2B payments market. This is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of virtual card accounts by commercial businesses in the U.S. Furthermore, the robust integration of digital payment technology across diverse industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, will propel the B2B payments market in North America during the forecast period.

Competitors Shaping the Landscape:

American Express

Mastercard

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Visa Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Capital One

Payoneer Inc.

Square, Inc.

Stripe

TransferWise Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

1. By Payment Type:

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

2. By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Small-Sized Enterprises

3. By Payment Mode:

Traditional

Digital

4. By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Metals & Mining

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Others

5. By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



