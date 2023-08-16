Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz retired from international cricket on Wednesday but will continue to play franchise cricket.

“Stepping off the international pitch,” the 38-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: “After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me.”

Riaz, a left-arm fast bowler, made his international debut in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in 2008 but had to wait for more than two years before making his test debut against England at the Oval in 2010 in which he took 5-63 and became the ninth Pakistan bowler to take five wickets in a debut test.

He took 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 ODIs and also took 34 wickets in 36 T20s but wasn’t considered for international games since playing a T20 international against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2020.

Riaz said that he would continue to be part of T20 franchise cricket.

Riaz is serving as sports minister in the present provincial caretaker government of Punjab province. He said in a statement that he had targeted 2023 as the year of his retirement from international cricket and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have.”

