Global Freight Audit and Payment Market | (CAGR) of 11.9%

Introduction:

The global freight audit and payment market, commencing at US$ 14,021.8 million in 2021, is poised for a remarkable evolution, projected to reach US$ 37,365.6 million by 2030. This progression is underpinned by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Steering Industries with Efficient Management: Catalysts for Growth

Driving the Transportation and Logistics Sectors:

The swift growth of the transportation and logistics industries is a pivotal factor propelling the global freight audit and payment market. The imperative need for efficient management systems in these sectors is set to drive market expansion during the study period.

Influential Factors Shaping the Market:

1. Adoption of Advanced Solutions: The widespread adoption of freight audit and payment solutions, accompanied by their exceptional features encompassing invoice collection, transportation billing, payment processing, and more, is a pivotal growth driver. This adoption is expected to significantly fuel the market’s growth trajectory.

2. Surge in International Trade: The burgeoning landscape of international trade is poised to provide substantial benefits to the freight audit and payment domain. Additionally, the prevalence of billing errors and the need to handle high-volume invoice processing due to conventional methods will further amplify market growth.

3. Strategic Collaborations Boosting Growth: The increasing number of strategic partnerships aimed at extending product portfolios is set to escalate the growth of the freight audit and payment industry. An example of this trend is Trax Technologies’ strategic partnership with Raistone in 2021, exemplifying the collaborative landscape within the market.

Navigating the Pandemic Impact:

1. Surge in Demand for Essential Products: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a demand surge for essential products such as food and medicines, thereby elevating the need for efficient freight and logistics. Moreover, the pandemic underscored the necessity to develop robust domestic and cross-border infrastructure, further benefiting the freight audit and payment sector.

2. Opportunistic Potential During the Pandemic: Throughout the pandemic, the freight audit and payment sector reaped benefits from the increased demand for robust logistics solutions. The focus on strengthening infrastructures and examining the needs of growing economies drove the demand for efficient freight management.

Regional Insights:

1. Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead: The Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the dominant player in the freight audit and payment market. This projection is attributed to the region’s substantial population base, including countries like China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific’s reputation as a manufacturing hub and high-service provider bolsters the market’s growth prospects.

Competitors Shaping the Landscape:

nVision Global

Green Mountain Technology

Trax Technologies

U.S. Bank Freight Payment

Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI)

National Traffic Services

Data2Logistics

CTSI-Global

Cass Information Systems

ControlPay

CT Logistics (The Commercial Traffic Company)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

1. By Offering:

Solution

Service

2. By Type:

Cross-border Trade

Domestic Trade

3. By Application:

Seaways

Roadways

Railways

Airways

4. By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premise

5. By Platform:

Linux

Windows

UNIX

Mac

6. By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

7. By Product:

Customized Service

Standardized Service

8. By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



