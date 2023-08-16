Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market: Navigating Security Frontiers, Says Market.us

In today’s interconnected world, where technology is deeply embedded in our daily lives and business operations, cybersecurity has become a paramount concern. The escalating sophistication of cyber threats calls for equally advanced defense mechanisms. This is where Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS) step onto the stage as formidable guardians of digital landscapes.

Embracing Cybersecurity Evolution: The Rise of NGIPS

The digital threat landscape has evolved dramatically, encompassing a wide array of attacks ranging from malware and ransomware to complex Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Conventional intrusion prevention systems struggle to keep pace with these dynamic and sophisticated attacks. This is where the NGIPS market steps in, offering a new paradigm in cybersecurity.

Market Insights

The global next-generation intrusion prevention system market size is expected to be USD 1053.32 Mn in 2032 from USD 265.1 Mn in 2022, registering a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period (2023 to 2032).

The Core Attributes of NGIPS

Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems go beyond traditional methods by incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, behavioral analysis, and real-time threat intelligence. Unlike their predecessors, NGIPS solutions not only detect known threats but also identify anomalies and zero-day vulnerabilities through continuous monitoring and analysis.

Trends Propelling NGIPS Adoption

AI-Driven Detection: AI-powered NGIPS solutions identify and thwart threats in real time, even as attacks grow in complexity.

Cloud Integration: Cloud-based NGIPS offerings provide scalability and ease of management, catering to the dynamic nature of modern IT environments.

Behavioral Analytics: NGIPS solutions employ behavioral analysis to detect deviations from normal network behavior, a cornerstone of modern threat detection.

Zero-Day Protection: With instantaneous updates and advanced signatures, NGIPS systems stand as the first line of defense against emerging threats.

Compliance Imperative: In an era of stringent data protection regulations, NGIPS aids organizations in maintaining regulatory compliance.

Rising Demands and Increasing Uses:

The growing reliance on digital infrastructure across industries has propelled the demand for NGIPS solutions. These systems find application in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where securing sensitive data is paramount.

Rising Popularity and Top Impacting Factors:

NGIPS solutions have gained popularity due to their ability to provide real-time protection against both known and emerging threats. Their impact is seen in mitigating risks related to data breaches, malware attacks, and unauthorized access attempts.

Drivers, Restraints, Gaps, and Opportunities:

The primary driver is the rising frequency and complexity of cyberattacks. However, there’s a challenge in keeping up with the constantly evolving threat landscape. The shift to remote work and the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) present opportunities for NGIPS to prove their value.

Roadblocks & Challenges:

A major challenge is the adaptation of NGIPS to new attack vectors and techniques that emerge. Furthermore, ensuring compatibility with diverse IT environments and managing false positives are also areas that need attention.

Company List:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation (NortonLifeLock Inc.)

IBM Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Darktrace Limited

Forcepoint LLC

F5 Networks, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

