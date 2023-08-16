Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Support for Taiwan's KMT and DPP roughly equal according to new poll

First time voters show clear preference for minor third party in presidential race

  124
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/16 17:54
Taiwan's Presidential Office. (Canva image)

Taiwan's Presidential Office. (Canva image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Support for Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the 2024 presidential election is roughly the same, according to a recent poll.

Newtalk released the poll on Tuesday (Aug. 15) with results that conflict with other polls showing the DPP’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as the clear leader in the presidential race. Unlike some previous polls, Newtalk asked respondents which party they would vote for in next year’s presidential election (instead of polling a candidate’s popularity), and showed KMT support at just over and DPP support just under 29% each.

The Taiwan People’s Party, whose candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has consistently polled as second in the presidential race, received just over 20% support. The minor Times Power and Taiwan State-building parties polled at 1.56% each, while over 17% of respondents said they were undecided.

Support for Taiwan's KMT and DPP roughly equal according to new poll
(Taiwan News image)

Among the undecided, the number of 25–44-year-olds was significantly higher than average, with as many as 27.4% responding that they did not know which party they would vote for.

First time voters in the 20-24 age bracket expressed a clear preference, with 50% saying they would vote for the TPP. The poll also found that the TPP’s Ko was more popular among young people as a candidate than the TPP itself.

The Newtalk poll was conducted online between Aug. 13-14, and received 1,795 valid responses with a sampling error of ±2.36%. Gender, age, location, and education were weighted to represent national averages.
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
Kuomintang
Democratic Progressive Party
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)
Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜)
Taiwan party preferences

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan KMT candidate will uphold death penalty if elected
Taiwan KMT candidate will uphold death penalty if elected
2023/08/15 14:28
Suspicions of misogyny in Taiwan People's Party
Suspicions of misogyny in Taiwan People's Party
2023/08/14 02:36
Taiwan vice president to leave for sensitive trip to United States
Taiwan vice president to leave for sensitive trip to United States
2023/08/12 13:17
Taiwan's fractured opposition needs unity to 'take down' DPP
Taiwan's fractured opposition needs unity to 'take down' DPP
2023/08/11 13:55
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
2023/08/09 15:36