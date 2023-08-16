Support for Taiwan's KMT and DPP roughly equal according to new poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Support for Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the 2024 presidential election is roughly the same, according to a recent poll.

Newtalk released the poll on Tuesday (Aug. 15) with results that conflict with other polls showing the DPP’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as the clear leader in the presidential race. Unlike some previous polls, Newtalk asked respondents which party they would vote for in next year’s presidential election (instead of polling a candidate’s popularity), and showed KMT support at just over and DPP support just under 29% each.

The Taiwan People’s Party, whose candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has consistently polled as second in the presidential race, received just over 20% support. The minor Times Power and Taiwan State-building parties polled at 1.56% each, while over 17% of respondents said they were undecided.



(Taiwan News image)

Among the undecided, the number of 25–44-year-olds was significantly higher than average, with as many as 27.4% responding that they did not know which party they would vote for.

First time voters in the 20-24 age bracket expressed a clear preference, with 50% saying they would vote for the TPP. The poll also found that the TPP’s Ko was more popular among young people as a candidate than the TPP itself.

The Newtalk poll was conducted online between Aug. 13-14, and received 1,795 valid responses with a sampling error of ±2.36%. Gender, age, location, and education were weighted to represent national averages.