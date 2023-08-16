Sam Kerr to start for Australia in Women's World Cup semifinal against England

SYDNEY (AP) — Star striker Sam Kerr was in Australia's starting lineup for Wednesday's semifinal match against England at the Women's World Cup.

Kerr has been limited the entire tournament with a left calf injury. Kerr, the captain of Australia's team, did not play at all in the group stage.

She played a small role in the round of 16 win over Denmark and declared herself fit to start ahead of Australia's quarterfinal match against France, but was instead on the bench. She went on early in the second half, played all through extra time and made her penalty kick in Australia's 7-6 shootout win.

The victory put the Matildas in the semifinals for the first time in World Cup history and one game away from playing for the title. Kerr's time on the field against France equaled nearly an entire match.

Kerr, the 29-year-old superstar of the Australian team, plays for Chelsea and is beloved in her home nation.

In another Australia roster move, defender Alanna Kennedy withdrew with an illness. Kennedy was replaced by Clare Polkinghorne.

