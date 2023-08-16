8 actions to avoid during Ghost Month in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At 11a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 16), the gates of the underworld officially open as Ghost Month begins, running throughout the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar.

This year is the "Year of the Black Rabbit" due to the fact that it is "water-rabbit" year and the color of water is deemed to be black. For some temples, Ghost Month could be especially ominous this year, per Liberty Times.

To protect the public from mischievous spirits, Taichung’s Cide Cihui Temple Director Chen Ruibao (陳瑞寶) summarized eight rules of proper etiquette to be observed during Ghost Month. He reminded the public to avoid taboos and mind their manners and speech to prevent misfortune.