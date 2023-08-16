8 actions to avoid during Ghost Month in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At 11a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 16), the gates of the underworld officially open as Ghost Month begins, running throughout the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar.
This year is the "Year of the Black Rabbit" due to the fact that it is "water-rabbit" year and the color of water is deemed to be black. For some temples, Ghost Month could be especially ominous this year, per Liberty Times.
To protect the public from mischievous spirits, Taichung’s Cide Cihui Temple Director Chen Ruibao (陳瑞寶) summarized eight rules of proper etiquette to be observed during Ghost Month. He reminded the public to avoid taboos and mind their manners and speech to prevent misfortune.
- Do not argue with others and form bad karma. Easily provoking strong sentiments about right and wrong can lead to unmanageable confusion and chaos.
- Avoid going to "yin" (陰) temples or those dedicated to homeless or wandering spirits late at night. If you must visit such temples, go before 5 p.m..
- Try to go to bed before midnight to preserve mental acuity and avoid underworld spirits.
- Do not wear revealing clothes or those with holes, as this may attract spirits.
- Do not walk alone at night or stay too late in entertainment areas or amusement parks. If you are too playful, you may attract the attention of unwanted spirits.
- When you meet acquaintances, do not pat people on the shoulder, and do not pick up things of unknown origin to avoid bad luck.
- Do not engage in immoral activities, as this could lead to bad luck.
- People born in rabbit, rooster, horse, and rat years, should avoid the above-mentioned actions because of Lord Tai Sui (太歲) which leads to inherent clashes with their Chinese zodiac sign in this Lunar Year.