China appears to clamp down on LGBTQ support at concert for Taiwan's A-Mei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pop sensation A-Mei’s (張惠妹) iconic song "Rainbow" (彩虹) — celebrated for championing LGBTQ rights and marriage equality — went missing at a recent Beijing concert, leading to fears China is clamping down on expressions of LGBTQ support.

In addition, fans also reported being subject to strict regulations that prevented them wearing attire or accessories featuring rainbow motifs, a globally recognized symbol of LGBTQ pride. Some attendees had to give in their rainbow-themed jewelry, while others were asked to cover up their rainbow tattoos or told to change their clothes.

Some were even stopped because the colorful patterns on their clothes remotely resembled rainbows. Those prevented entry were handed plain black T-shirts to wear before being let in.

A-Mei's Beijing concerts, part of her “ASMR World Tour," took place on Aug. 5-6 and were attended by more than 30,000 fans, many of whom said they were disturbed by the apparent censorship. The move is seen as a significant shift from earlier, more liberal times, signaling a tightening of cultural controls.

Online platforms, including Weibo, were buzzing with disappointed and angry fans. One commentator reminisced about A-mei's 2015 concert, when a vast sea of rainbow flags fluttered in support during “Rainbow.”

The clampdown seems to mirror a broader sentiment in China, as similar restrictions were observed during Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai's (蔡依林) "Ugly Beauty" tour.