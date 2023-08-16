Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market 2023 Insights Visualizing the Future 2031

Crystal Ball Projection: From $1,500.9 Million to $2,407.7 Million by 2030
Pioneering Clarity: Market Outlook
The global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market, once valued at $1,500.9 million in 2021, is poised to ascend to a significant $2,407.7 million by 2030. This trajectory is mapped out by a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast window spanning from 2022 to 2030. This journey is characterized by burgeoning demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment, catalyzed by multiple factors.
Visionaries’ Demand: Spurring the Grinding Equipment Craze
Crafting a Clearer Vision: Demand Surge
The allure of eyeglass lens grinding equipment is gaining momentum, driven by diverse factors that orchestrate its growth. Several trends, such as the increasing preference for glasses and the popularity of corrective eye surgeries, contribute to the market’s upsurge. Central to this surge is the efficiency of eyeglass lens grinding equipment, enabling swift and economical prescription corrections. Furthermore, these tools are capturing the attention of individuals seeking more comprehensive adjustments than those provided by conventional optical retailers.
Market Dynamics: Motion in Focus
Propelling Factors: Navigating Growth
Several drivers steer the demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment, yielding a robust market landscape:
- Aging Population: As demographics age, vulnerability to vision issues escalates, leading to a rise in eyeglass lens requirements. The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of grinding equipment make it an attractive choice for older individuals seeking quick optical solutions.
- Rise in Prescription Glasses: The prevalence of prescription glasses continues to grow, with individuals seeking improved vision while maintaining privacy. This trend aligns with modern lifestyles that involve outdoor interactions and commuting.
- Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological developments in eyeglass lens technology yield better-quality and larger lenses. This, in turn, augments the demand for eyeglass grinding equipment, aligning with the surging preference for prescription eyewear.
Obstacles in the Path
However, the growth journey is not devoid of challenges:
- High Equipment Costs: The substantial cost of eyeglass grinding equipment, with machines reaching up to $10,000, acts as a deterrent for many small businesses and individuals.
- Limited Skilled Technicians: The scarcity of skilled technicians in the field of eyeglass grinding hampers demand. Proficient professionals are already absorbed in other industries, like optics or mechanical engineering.
- Skilled Labor Shortage: A shortage of skilled laborers poses a hurdle, stemming from factors like an aging population and decreasing birth rates. This trend diverts potential talent away from the eyeglass grinding industry.
Geographical Insights: Charting the Territories
The global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Notably, Asia Pacific commands a significant 40% market share. In 2021, the region generated a revenue of $617.6 million, fueled by robust equipment manufacturing and a thriving consumer base. Furthermore, a substantial number of companies, especially those based in China, export their products globally. The Asia Pacific’s dominance in eyeglass grinding equipment manufacturing stems from its capacity to cater to the burgeoning demand for high-quality equipment.
Segment Spectrum: Illuminating the Choices
Categories that Carve the Market
The market is dissected into segments based on product type and end user:
Product Types
- Manual Eyeglass Lens Edger
- Automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
- Semi-automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
Manual eyeglass lens edgers capture around 40% of the market share, while automatic eyeglass lens edgers exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5%, projected to sustain this growth trend. The appeal of automatic eyeglass lens edgers lies in their speed, user-friendliness, and effectiveness in rapid vision correction.
End Users
- Optical Manufacturers
- Independent Labs
- Optical Shops
- Eye Hospitals
- Others
Optical manufacturers dominate the market, projected to generate revenue exceeding $950 million by 2030. Simultaneously, optical shops demonstrate the fastest CAGR, exceeding 6%. Optical manufacturers prioritize fine-tuning machines, ceramic abrasive belts, and sanders, aligning with the demand for accurate and reliable lenses.
Competitive Canvas: Power Players
Leading players include Luneau Technology Group, Nidek, Essilor Instruments, Huvitz Co Ltd, Topcon Corporation, MEI Systems, Dia Optical, Fuji Gankyo Kikai, and Supore. The top 10 players command over 40% of the global market share, with a production of 20.07 million units of eyeglass grinding equipment in 2021. This number is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Unveiling Insights: Market Dynamics Explored
This report is a gateway to understanding the market intricacies, offering:
- Penetration insights of prominent players
- Development details of emerging markets
- Diversification in untapped geographies
- Landscape of mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches
- SWOT analysis of key players
- Technological advancements and R&D undertakings
- Impact of COVID-19 on market trends
- Regulatory frameworks and technological trends
- Market share of frontrunners
Crystallizing Queries: Unveiling Answers
The global eyeglass grinding equipment market report addresses key queries:
- What’s the projected size and trajectory of the global eyeglass grinding equipment market?
- How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period?
- Which segments/products/areas are ripe for investment?
- What’s the competitive landscape’s strategic window?
- How do technology trends and regulations shape the market?
- Who dominates the market share?
- Which strategies pave the entry path into the market?
Adding Dimension: Unraveling Key Pointers
- Definitions and examples of product types
- Analysis of price margins and adoption of green technologies
- Impact of COVID-19 on market growth trends
- Labor, material, permit, tax analyses
- Comparative analysis of public vs private transport adoption
Envisioning a Sharper Tomorrow: Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Insights
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
1. Strategic Direction
- Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.
2. Comprehensive Analysis
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.
3. Growth Opportunities
- Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.
4. Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.
5. Detailed Company Profiles
- In-depth information about major market participants.
6. Future Market Outlook
- Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.
7. Industry Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.
8. Value Chain Insights
- Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.
