Industrial Controls Market [WORLDWIDE 2023] Insights Illuminating the Industrial Landscape 2031

Journey to Value: From $203.6 Billion to $326.6 Billion by 2030

Charting the Course: Market Overview

The global industrial controls market, with a valuation of $203.6 billion in 2021, is poised to ascend to impressive heights, reaching $326.6 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the market volume is projected to burgeon at a CAGR of 4.2% over the same period, showcasing its dynamic evolution.

A Mosaic of Efficiency: Understanding Industrial Controls

Precision in Progress: Market Dynamics

Industrial controls, pivotal in manufacturing realms, orchestrate seamless system and process mechanisms. The industrial controls market burgeons at an impressive 5.5% rate, spurred by burgeoning focus on smart factories and investments in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, the surge in demand for mass production plays a crucial role in amplifying growth within the industrial controls industry.

Further accentuating the market expansion, companies are strategically expanding their presence. Notably, Dover Corporation’s acquisition of XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag) in September 2020 fortified Maag’s automation solutions with IoT-enabled technology, broadening the scope of industrial controls.

However, the increasing susceptibility of industrial controls to cyberattacks has cast a shadow on market growth, imposing a cautious limit.

Catalysts of Growth: Key Drivers

March Towards Smart Factories

The growth narrative of industrial controls is intricately woven with the rising wave of smart cities and smart factories. Notably, the International Data Corporation (IDC) highlights that global investment in smart city projects surged to nearly $124 billion in 2020, an 18.9% rise over 2019. The magnetic pull of smart factories necessitates top-tier industrial controls, propelling companies to provide high-value products and fueling market growth.

R&D Investments: Igniting Manufacturing Innovation

The surge in research and development investments in the manufacturing sector kindles demand for cutting-edge industrial controls. Europe, in particular, witnessed a 7.2% surge in R&D investments in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Fueled by this growth, companies are channeling their resources wisely to align with the sector’s value surge.

Segmental Insights: Navigating the Terrain

Exploring Market Segments

The global industrial controls market is segmented based on components, type, network component, and end user.

Components

IT and OT

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Thermal Unit (RTU)

Control Loop

Industrial Automation and Control System (IACS)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Master Thermal Unit (MTU)

Intelligent Electronic Device (IED)

The IT and OT segment commanded over 40% market share in 2021, while the intelligent electronic device segment is projected to surpass the $25 billion revenue mark by 2025. Simultaneously, the industrial automation and control system segment promises the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the anticipated period.

Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Process Control System

Safety Instrumented System

Energy Management System

Supervisory control and data acquisition, alongside distributed control systems, collectively captured over 50% of the market share in 2021. Notably, the process control system segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2%, standing as the segment with the highest growth rate.

Network Component

Fieldbus

Communication Router

Firewall

MODEMS

Remote Access Points

The fieldbus segment is projected to breach the $100 billion revenue milestone by 2029. In parallel, remote access points are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

End User

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Medical Device

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Others

The aerospace and defense segment holds an opportunity exceeding $12 billion from 2022 to 2030. Meanwhile, the automotive sector commanded the largest market share, surpassing 25% in 2021. Additionally, the food and beverage segment anticipates the highest growth rate, projected at 6.3% over the forecast period.

Global Canvas: Regional Insights

Mapping Global Territory

The global industrial controls market is geographically dissected into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European industrial controls sector, fueled by increasing industrialization in Western European countries like Germany, the UK, and France, dominated with a market share exceeding 35% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific industrial controls market, growing steadily, is poised for a surge. This trajectory is attributed to heightened R&D expenditure by industry leaders operating in the region’s manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape: Race for Innovation

Prominent players in the global industrial controls market include Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Among these players, the top four collectively command approximately 45% of the market share. These key market players are fervently investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to establish a competitive edge. Emerson Electric Co.’s strategic agreement with AspenTech in October 2021, involving contributions of OSI Inc. and Geological Simulation Software business, exemplifies this proactive approach.

Unraveling Insights: Envisioning the Future

This global industrial controls market report unfolds critical insights, including:

Penetration analysis of prominent market players

Development prospects in emerging markets

In-depth exploration of untapped geographies

Assessment of competitive landscape, including mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches, along with SWOT analysis of key players

A glimpse into future technologies, R&D ventures, and groundbreaking product developments

Pricing analysis of manufacturing components

Cost analysis of industrial control tools

Industry standards overview

Quest for Clarity: Unveiling Answers

The global industrial controls market report quenches curiosity with answers to pressing questions:

What dimensions will the global industrial controls market scale?

How has COVID-19 shaped the market’s trajectory?

Where should one invest in terms of products/segments/applications/areas?

What strategies hold promise in the market’s competitive landscape?

How do technology trends and regulations sculpt the industrial controls market?

Who reigns supreme in market share?

What avenues and maneuvers facilitate entry into the global industrial controls market?

