Metaverse in Entertainment Market Segmentation Analysis for 2023 Understanding Your Customers

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Transforming the Future of Virtual Experiences

The Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market is undergoing rapid expansion, valued at approximately USD 13.8 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at an impressive rate of more than 32.3% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The concept of the metaverse represents a virtual realm where individuals seamlessly live, work, shop, and socialize, all from the comfort of their physical world settings. This virtual world is becoming increasingly integrated into various forms of media and entertainment, leading to the creation of enriched immersive experiences. The metaverse is a dynamic platform enabling the establishment of persistent digital environments, fostering collaboration, interaction, and performances among numerous artists and content creators. The convergence of these factors is driving the market’s expansion, with the games and entertainment industry’s growth and the rising popularity of digital currencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) playing pivotal roles.

Expanding Entertainment Industry and Market Growth: The burgeoning games and entertainment industry significantly contributes to the burgeoning Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market. For instance, according to Statista’s data for 2022, the global Entertainment sector’s revenue is estimated at USD 29.35 billion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.54% from 2022 to 2026, culminating in a market volume of USD 40.74 billion by 2026. Similarly, the global Video Games segment is expected to generate USD 197 billion in revenue in 2022, with a forecasted CAGR of 7.67% from 2022 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of USD 285 billion by 2027. The surge in virtual events, concerts, and the expanding realm of extended reality technologies promises enticing growth opportunities for the metaverse market. However, the cost associated with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) devices presents a potential challenge to the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics: Among the key regions explored in the Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market study, North America emerges as a dominant revenue generator. This is attributed to the presence of leading market players actively engaged in metaverse development and the continual expansion of Over-The-Top (OTT) industry in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the escalating adoption of the metaverse across the entertainment industry and the surging popularity of online gaming and OTT platforms.

Key Players and Recent Developments:

The market includes prominent players that contribute to its evolution:

Epic Games Inc. Meta Inc. Niantic, Inc. Overactive Media Group Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QUEPPELIN Inc. Roblox Corporation Tencent Holdings Limited Tetavi (Yoom) Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Notable Developments:

In January 2022, Qualcomm Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to extend the use of Augmented Reality (AR) in the enterprise sector. This collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to Extended Reality (XR) and the metaverse, reflecting their progressive orientation. In April 2022, Epic Games unveiled a collaboration with Lego, aiming to establish a kid-friendly metaverse. This collaboration endeavors to shape the metaverse’s future, ensuring its safety and enjoyment for children through immersive digital gaming experiences.

Objective of the Study: The study aims to define market sizes across various segments and countries, offering value forecasts for upcoming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries under study. The report delves into driving factors, challenges, and growth opportunities within micro markets, providing valuable insights for stakeholders’ investment decisions. Moreover, it comprehensively analyzes the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The subsequent sections detail the various segments of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology:

Blockchain

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Others

By Application:

Film Production

Music Labels

OTT Platforms

Television Broadcasters

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

