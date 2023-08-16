PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market The Future of Consumer Needs Forecasting Products until 2030

Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Overview

Introduction

The Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software across various industries. Discrete Manufacturing involves producing distinct units, such as electronic devices, vehicles, furniture, and more. PLM solutions manage a product’s data from its conception to disposal, encompassing items, parts, documents, and quality workflows, among other elements.

Market Valuation and Growth

The market was valued at approximately USD 21.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Benefits and Impact on Manufacturing The adoption of PLM software offers several benefits, including enhanced production quality, increased organizational efficiency, and improved productivity. These advantages contribute to its growing acceptance and integration across industries.

Factors Driving Market Growth Several factors are fueling the expansion of the Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market:

Adoption of PLM Software: The increasing uptake of PLM software across diverse industries is a major driver. The global PLM and engineering software market, valued at USD 20.95 billion in 2020, is projected to reach USD 23 billion by 2025. Expansion of SaaS Industry: The Software as a Service (SaaS) market is also contributing, with a value of USD 152 billion in 2021 and projected growth to USD 208 billion by 2023. Industrial IoT Integration: The adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the manufacturing sector, along with advancements in PLM software, is creating growth opportunities.

Challenges Despite the promising growth trajectory, the high cost of PLM software and services presents a challenge to market expansion.

Regional Trends

North America: Leading the market in terms of revenue, North America benefits from the presence of key software vendors and widespread adoption of PLM software. It focuses on enhancing supply chain visibility. Asia Pacific: Expected to grow with the highest CAGR, Asia Pacific is driven by expanding automotive, defense manufacturing industries, and increasing adoption of industrial IoT solutions.

Major Market Players Several prominent companies operate in this space, including:

Ansys Inc.

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Synopsys Inc.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, KloudPLM introduced a Cloud-First PLM platform built on Salesforce.com, enabling organizations to automate their product development cycle. In October 2022, EV company Applied EV partnered with Siemens for deploying Siemens’ PLM software to manage the design and assembly of autonomous vehicles.

Market Report Scope

Historical Data : Covers 2019-2021

: Covers 2019-2021 Base Year : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends

: Revenue forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends Segments Covered : Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industries, Region

: Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industries, Region Regional Scope : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization, country, regional & segment scope adjustments

Objective of the Study The study aims to define market sizes and forecast values, considering both qualitative and quantitative aspects. It explores driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Component Software

Service By Deployment Model On-Premises

Cloud By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises By End-Use Industries Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

High-Tech & Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others By Region North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

