PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market The Future of Consumer Needs Forecasting Products until 2030

Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Overview
Introduction
The Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software across various industries. Discrete Manufacturing involves producing distinct units, such as electronic devices, vehicles, furniture, and more. PLM solutions manage a product’s data from its conception to disposal, encompassing items, parts, documents, and quality workflows, among other elements.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2064
Market Valuation and Growth
The market was valued at approximately USD 21.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.
Benefits and Impact on Manufacturing The adoption of PLM software offers several benefits, including enhanced production quality, increased organizational efficiency, and improved productivity. These advantages contribute to its growing acceptance and integration across industries.
Factors Driving Market Growth Several factors are fueling the expansion of the Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market:
- Adoption of PLM Software: The increasing uptake of PLM software across diverse industries is a major driver. The global PLM and engineering software market, valued at USD 20.95 billion in 2020, is projected to reach USD 23 billion by 2025.
- Expansion of SaaS Industry: The Software as a Service (SaaS) market is also contributing, with a value of USD 152 billion in 2021 and projected growth to USD 208 billion by 2023.
- Industrial IoT Integration: The adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the manufacturing sector, along with advancements in PLM software, is creating growth opportunities.
Challenges Despite the promising growth trajectory, the high cost of PLM software and services presents a challenge to market expansion.
Regional Trends
- North America: Leading the market in terms of revenue, North America benefits from the presence of key software vendors and widespread adoption of PLM software. It focuses on enhancing supply chain visibility.
- Asia Pacific: Expected to grow with the highest CAGR, Asia Pacific is driven by expanding automotive, defense manufacturing industries, and increasing adoption of industrial IoT solutions.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2064
Major Market Players Several prominent companies operate in this space, including:
- Ansys Inc.
- Arena Solutions Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Infor Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Synopsys Inc.
Recent Developments
- In February 2022, KloudPLM introduced a Cloud-First PLM platform built on Salesforce.com, enabling organizations to automate their product development cycle.
- In October 2022, EV company Applied EV partnered with Siemens for deploying Siemens’ PLM software to manage the design and assembly of autonomous vehicles.
Market Report Scope
- Historical Data: Covers 2019-2021
- Base Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends
- Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industries, Region
- Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World
- Customization Scope: Free report customization, country, regional & segment scope adjustments
Objective of the Study The study aims to define market sizes and forecast values, considering both qualitative and quantitative aspects. It explores driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2064
Detailed Market Segmentation
- By Component
- Software
- Service
- By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- By End-Use Industries
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment
- High-Tech & Consumer Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
- By Region
- North America: U.S., Canada
- Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)
- Rest of the World
Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2064
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.us/