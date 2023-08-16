Human Resource (HR) Technology Market The Rise of Platform-Based Products A Look at 2030

Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market, valued at approximately USD 22.90 billion in 2021, is projected to experience a robust growth rate of over 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. HR technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing various facets of workforce management within organizations. From talent sourcing and onboarding to talent management, payroll, performance evaluation, and workforce management, HR technologies significantly contribute to improving efficiency and effectiveness in the human resource industry.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the demand for HR technology on a global scale. The integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) and the escalating trend of digitalization are major contributors. Furthermore, the expanding working population and the complexities associated with data management methods are bolstering market demand.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Integration

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in HR technology software is revolutionizing recruitment processes. For example, Active Payroll partnered with Cornerstone OnDemand in June 2021 to leverage Cornerstone’s comprehensive suite of HR services. Similarly, HeyJobs secured USD 47 million in funding in March 2022 to accelerate AI technology integration in talent acquisition solutions, particularly in Germany.

Recent Developments in the Market

In March 2022, The Access Group acquired FastTrack, a cloud-based recruitment platform that aids staffing enterprises in modernizing and expanding. This acquisition enhances Access Recruitment’s suite of software by providing integrated management of billing, payroll, and timesheets.

Oracle introduced its new platform, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), in November 2021. This platform enhances the employee experience by offering a streamlined, tailored, and intuitive interface for navigating various job-related tasks.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America currently leads the market in terms of revenue, attributed to increased employment opportunities in the U.S. and Canada and the presence of key market players. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as significant investments in technological advancements, high employment rates in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and growing workforce mobility contribute to this growth.

Major Players in the Market

Key market players in the HR technology market include:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Cegid Group

Hi Bob Inc.

The Access Group

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various criteria:

By Type:

Talent Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

