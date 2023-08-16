Custom Software Development Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth Forecast by Top Players

Global Custom Software Development Market: USD 24.46 Billion in 2021, Expected to Grow at 22.3% CAGR

The custom software development market has witnessed remarkable growth, with a valuation of approximately USD 24.46 billion in 2021. It is projected to sustain this growth momentum with a robust CAGR of over 22.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Custom software development involves creating software solutions tailored to specific individual or group needs within organizations. This approach offers greater efficiency compared to off-the-shelf software solutions.

Distinct Advantages of Custom Software Development

Custom software development offers several advantages, such as enhanced scalability, seamless integration, flexible updates, and swift implementation. These benefits give it an edge over commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS). The increasing demand for industry-specific applications requiring real-time data analysis, the need for adaptable workspaces to boost productivity, and the utilization of business-specific software solutions are key drivers propelling global market growth.

Role of Analytical Tools and Emerging Technologies

The incorporation of analytical tools like business intelligence, machine learning, and artificial intelligence is opening new growth avenues for the market. A report by Algorithmia in 2021 indicated that 76% of enterprises were prioritizing machine learning and AI initiatives over other IT goals. Additionally, 86% of enterprises had increased their budgets for AI and machine learning software since 2019. The rising adoption of AI and emerging technologies in the enterprise sector enables better communication between departments, trend recognition, and process automation. The trend is further fueled by rising technological and IT budgets across various industries and increased government investments in AI initiatives.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market offers lucrative opportunities, challenges such as privacy and security concerns and high initial investments restrain growth throughout the forecast period. However, the market’s potential remains promising due to the continuous development of innovative solutions.

Regional Dynamics

North America emerged as a dominant revenue contributor, attributed to the escalating demand for IT services, increasing automation, digital transformation, and the proliferation of custom software development. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include technological advancements in enterprises and the modernization of legacy software development systems.

Key Market Players

Prominent market players in the custom software development arena include:

Brainvire Infotech Inc.

Capgemini

Iflexion

Infopulse

Infosys Ltd.

Magora

MentorMate, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Trigent Software, Inc.

TRooTech Business Solutions

Recent Developments

An example of a recent development is Infosys Equinox’s collaboration with Packable in December 2021. This partnership aims to enhance Packable’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce offerings, providing brands with an engaging, innovative, and agile platform.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-user, Region

Segmentation Overview

Solution Web-based Solutions

Mobile App

Enterprise Software Deployment Cloud

On-premise Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) End-user BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

