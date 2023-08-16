Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2030

Global Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market: USD 569.1 Million in 2021, Expected to Grow at 17.6% CAGR

Biometrics as a Service (BaaS) is making significant strides in the healthcare sector, with a market value of approximately USD 569.1 million in 2021. This market is forecasted to experience robust growth, with an anticipated CAGR of over 17.6% from 2022 to 2029. Biometrics, which involves utilizing physical characteristics such as fingerprints, faces, iris patterns, voices, and palm veins for identification purposes, finds critical applications in healthcare, specifically for deterring medical identity fraud and financial losses.

Significant Growth Drivers

The global adoption of biometrics is driven by the integration of blockchain, the increasing prevalence of mobile devices, and a rising demand for efficient fraud detection and prevention solutions within the healthcare sector. The technology plays a pivotal role in safeguarding sensitive medical information and enhancing overall security.

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Integration

The healthcare industry’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) is a catalyst for market growth. Statista projects that the global AI market in healthcare will reach approximately USD 187.95 billion by 2030, up from around USD 11.06 billion in 2021. AI’s integration facilitates the alignment of operations and services with cloud technology, leading to increased convenience and customization.

Opportunities and Challenges

The potential for growth is substantial, driven by technological advancements and government investments in biometric initiatives. However, challenges related to privacy and security of biometric data stored in the cloud and high initial investments hinder growth prospects.

Global Regional Dynamics

North America currently holds a dominant position in terms of revenue. The region’s thriving healthcare industry, increasing adoption of biometrics across sectors, and rapid advancements in online transactions contribute to its market leadership. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Government investments in security and initiatives like national ID cards and e-passports fuel growth in this region.

Key Market Players

Leading contributors to the market include:

Thales Group

Fujitsu Limited

Aware, Inc.

BIO-key International

MorphoTrust USA

NextGate

Imprivata, Inc.

Suprema

Imageware

M2SYS Technology

Recent Developments

A notable development occurred in September 2018 when Afya Research Africa (ARA), a Kenyan healthcare provider, announced the adoption of fingerprint biometrics by Integrated Biometrics. This implementation aims to provide medical care to regions lacking technological infrastructure while preserving individuals’ privacy.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Type, Application, Scanner Type, Region

Segmentation Overview

Type Unimodal

Multimodal Application Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace Scanner Type Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Customization and Objectives

The report aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries, providing forecasts for the upcoming years. It incorporates qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within studied countries. The report examines driving factors, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth. It also offers insights into micro-market investment possibilities and analyzes the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

